MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Results of GRESB Real Estate Assessment

September 17, 2019
Press Release
Results of GRESB Real Estate Assessment
Tokyo, September 11, 2019 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) announces that it has participated in the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) Real Estate Assessment and has earned the Green Star designation for the third consecutive year. Details are as follows:
1. Outline of GRESB Real Estate Assessment
The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is an annual benchmark assessment that measures environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations in the scope of real estate companies and funds. It was inaugurated in 2009, primarily by major European pension fund groups, which led the Principles for Responsible Investment.
The assessment is made based on two tracks: "management and policy" relating to policy formulation and
a management system concerning ESG considerations, and "implementation and measurement" relating to track record data on the actual initiatives for ESG and energy consumption at the properties held.
2. 2019 Assessment Result of MTR
MTR participated in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment held in 2019 and earned the Green Star designation, which is granted to a participant who is recognized as achieving high levels in terms of both "management and policy" and "implementation and measurement," for the third consecutive year.
[Assessment Points]
・Setting of goals/policies and business execution system relating to sustainability
・Environmentally friendly multifaceted initiatives such as environmental/social risk management and energy conservation of the properties held
・Diverse measures for contributing to symbiosis with stakeholders such as tenants or communities
3. Future Initiatives
MTR and Mori Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd., the asset manager of MTR, believe that initiatives to enhance sustainability in the asset management business, including environmentally friendliness, contribution to society, and the enhancement of governance, are indispensable for enhancing unitholder value. As such, it will continue to pursue initiatives that take the environment and society into consideration.
Please refer to the following link for details of the ESG initiatives of MTR. https://www.mt-reit.jp/en/feature/sustainability.html
Disclaimer:
This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.
