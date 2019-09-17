MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Results of GRESB Real Estate Assessment

September 17, 2019

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Results of GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Tokyo, September 11, 2019 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) announces that it has participated in the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) Real Estate Assessment and has earned the Green Star designation for the third consecutive year. Details are as follows:

1. Outline of GRESB Real Estate Assessment

The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is an annual benchmark assessment that measures environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations in the scope of real estate companies and funds. It was inaugurated in 2009, primarily by major European pension fund groups, which led the Principles for Responsible Investment.

The assessment is made based on two tracks: "management and policy" relating to policy formulation and

a management system concerning ESG considerations, and "implementation and measurement" relating to track record data on the actual initiatives for ESG and energy consumption at the properties held.

2. 2019 Assessment Result of MTR

MTR participated in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment held in 2019 and earned the Green Star designation, which is granted to a participant who is recognized as achieving high levels in terms of both "management and policy" and "implementation and measurement," for the third consecutive year.

