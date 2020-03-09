MOS House : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MOS HOUSE GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1653)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by MOS House Group Limited (the ''Company'', which together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.51 (4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of the Company announced that Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (''Deloitte'') has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 6th March 2020, as the Company could not reach a consensus with Deloitte on the audit fee for the year ending 31st March 2020 (the ''2020 Financial Audit'').

The Company has received a confirmation from Deloitte that there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Company in relation to its resignation as auditor of the Company. The Board and the audit committee of the Company (the ''Audit Committee'') had also confirmed that there is no disagreement between Deloitte and the Company, and there is no other matters in respect of the resignation of Deloitte that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Company.

The Board further confirmed that Deloitte has not commenced any work on the 2020 Financial Audit. The Board and the Audit Committee believe that the change of auditor will not have any impact on the 2020 Financial Audit.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Deloitte for its professional and quality services rendered during the past years.

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

The Board further announces that, with the recommendation from the Audit Committee, Mazars CPA Limited (''Mazars'') has been appointed as the auditor of the Company with effect from 9th March 2020 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte and to hold office until the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company.