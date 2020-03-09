Log in
MOS House : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

03/09/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MOS HOUSE GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1653)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by MOS House Group Limited (the ''Company'', which together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.51 (4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of the Company announced that Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (''Deloitte'') has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 6th March 2020, as the Company could not reach a consensus with Deloitte on the audit fee for the year ending 31st March 2020 (the ''2020 Financial Audit'').

The Company has received a confirmation from Deloitte that there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Company in relation to its resignation as auditor of the Company. The Board and the audit committee of the Company (the ''Audit Committee'') had also confirmed that there is no disagreement between Deloitte and the Company, and there is no other matters in respect of the resignation of Deloitte that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Company.

The Board further confirmed that Deloitte has not commenced any work on the 2020 Financial Audit. The Board and the Audit Committee believe that the change of auditor will not have any impact on the 2020 Financial Audit.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Deloitte for its professional and quality services rendered during the past years.

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

The Board further announces that, with the recommendation from the Audit Committee, Mazars CPA Limited (''Mazars'') has been appointed as the auditor of the Company with effect from 9th March 2020 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte and to hold office until the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company.

- 1 -

According to the code provision C.3.3 of Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, the Audit Committee has performed the following duties: to be primarily responsible for (a) making recommendations to the Board on the appointment of Mazars; (b) to approve the remuneration and terms of engagement of Mazars; and (c) to address issues relating to the resignation of Deloitte (if any). Specifically, the Audit Committee has:

  1. evaluated and discussed the reasons for Deloitte's resignation as the Company's auditor and the impact on the 2020 Financial Audit;
  2. received quotations from a few audit firms for the 2020 Financial Audit and made a preliminary choice of Mazars after making comparative analysis on fees and experience, etc.;
  3. conducted multiple teleconferences with the partner and audit manager of Mazars; and
  4. conducted a further assessment of Mazars, including its qualifications, industry experience, service capabilities and adjustment to future audit fees.

A meeting of the Audit Committee was held on 24th February 2020 and the Audit Committee considered that it is suitable to select Mazars in light of its fee quotation and other relevant factors. A consensus was reached to recommend to the Board of the appointment of Mazars as the Company's auditor to fill the temporary vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte.

The Board held a meeting on 9th March 2020 and agreed to adopt the recommendations of the Audit Committee to appoint Mazars as the Company's auditor with effect from 9th March 2020, to fill the vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte, until the end of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to extend its welcome to Mazars on its appointment as the auditor of the Company.

By Order of the Board

MOS House Group Limited

Simon Tso

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9th March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of two executive Directors, namely Mr. Simon Tso and Ms. Tsui To Fei, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Sincere Wong, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Ho Wing Tim, Mr. Ng Wang To and Ms. Law Chui Yuk.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

MOS House Group Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 13:07:07 UTC
