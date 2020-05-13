MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION on the new multiannual financial framework, own resources and the recovery plan - B9-0157/2020

B9‑0157/2020

European Parliament resolution on the new multiannual financial framework, own resources and the recovery plan

- having regard to Articles 2 and 3 of the Treaty on European Union (TEU) and its Protocol No 28 on economic, social and territorial cohesion,

- having regard to Articles 225, 311 and 312 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU),

having regard to its resolution of 14 March 2018 on the next MFF: Preparing the Parliament's position on the MFF post-2020

- having regard to the Commission proposal of 2 May 2018 for a Council regulation laying down the multiannual financial framework for the years 2021 to 2027 (COM(2018)0322),

- having regard to its interim report of 14 November 2018 on the multiannual financial framework 2021-2027 - Parliament's position with a view to an agreement,

having regard to its resolution of 10 October 2019 on the 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework and own resources: time to meet citizens' expectations

- having regard to point 16 of the Framework Agreement of 20 October 2010 on relations between the European Parliament and the European Commission[3],

- having regard to point 10 of the Interinstitutional Agreement of 13 April 2016 between the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission on Better Law-Making[4],

having regard to its resolution of 17 April 2020 on EU coordinated action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences

- having regard to the European Council conclusions of 23 April 2020 whereby the Commission was tasked with analysing the exact needs and urgently coming up with a proposal for a recovery plan,

- having regard to the Eurogroup conclusions of 8 May 2020,

- having regard to the Eurogroup report on the comprehensive economic policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic, published on 9 April 2020,

- having regard to the Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative (CRII) and the Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative Plus (CRII+), adopted by Parliament on 26 March 2020 and 17 April 2020 respectively, notably allowing more flexibility in the use of the European Structural and Investment (ESI) Funds for Member States,

- having regard to the EUR 540 billion package adopted by the Eurogroup to support Member States, companies and workers during the COVID-19 crisis, via the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the instrument for temporary support to mitigate unemployment risks in an emergency (SURE),

- having regard to the declaration of the President of the Commission on 16 April 2020 to the Plenary of the European Parliament on increasing the own resources ceilings of the long-term EU budget from 1.2 % to up to 2 % of the pre-crisis EU-27's GNI for a temporary period,

- having regard to the Commission's Spring 2020 Economic Forecast, published on 6 May 2020,

- having regard to the judgment of the German Federal Constitutional Court regarding the Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP) of the European Central Bank (ECB) of 5 May 2020 and to the press release by the Court of Justice of the European Union of 8 May 2020,

- having regard to the adoption on 19 March 2020 of a temporary framework to enable Member States to further support the economy in the COVID-19 outbreak using the full flexibility foreseen under State aid rules,

- having regard to the ECB Governing Council decision of 18 March 2020 on the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme,

- having regard to the statement by EU finance ministers of 23 March 2020 on the Stability and Growth Pact in the light of the COVID-19 crisis,

- having regard to the Paris Agreement setting out a global framework to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2°C and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C,

- having regard to the revised European Social Charter of the Council of Europe of 3 May 1996,

- having regard to the European Pillar of Social Rights (EPSR) proclaimed by Parliament, the Council and the Commission in November 2017,

- having regard to the International Labour Organization (ILO) preliminary assessment note of 18 March 2020 entitled 'COVID-19 and the world of work: Impacts and Responses',

- having regard to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),

- having regard to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948,

- having regard to the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union,

A. whereas after several postponements, the Commission is expected to submit an updated proposal for the 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework (MFF) in late May 2020, as well as a proposal for a recovery plan, supporting recovery after the COVID-19 crisis, with increased financing and resources;

B. whereas the COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive and disruptive impact on Member States' economic systems and has caused disruptions to society, especially with regard to vulnerable groups and the income and rights of workers; whereas the magnitude of the economic contraction resulting from the health crisis is unprecedented; whereas the EU GDP is forecast to contract by about 7.5 % in 2020, plummeting far more deeply than during the global financial crisis in 2009, and to rebound by only 6 % in 2021;

C. whereas the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the consequences of neoliberal EU policies and the absence of coordination and solidarity among Member States in times of health crises, which have also delayed the measures necessary to support Member States in severe difficulty and to boost economic and social recovery; whereas the EU has failed to promote a common strategy to fight the virus in order to avoid competition between Member States for scarce health resources;

D. whereas public healthcare systems have been and continue to be under great pressure to ensure adequate care for all patients; whereas they are receiving less and less funding and are being neglected as a result of liberalisation and privatisation processes, on the one hand, and right-wing austerity measures, on the other;

E. whereas the Commission has decided to activate the 'general escape clause' set out in the Stability and Growth Pact deficit rules in an attempt to encourage public spending by Member States, but has not taken any decisive action to replace it with a new Sustainable Development and Employment Pact;

F. whereas the ECB has committed to establishing a EUR 750 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to purchase private and public sector securities, which will partially relieve government debt during the crisis, as well as EUR 120 billion in quantitative easing measures and EUR 20 billion in debt purchases;

G. whereas on 23 April 2020, the Heads of State or Government of the EU endorsed the Eurogroup decisions on the ESM of 9 April 2020, together with the decisions on the EIB and the Commission proposals, amounting to a package worth EUR 540 billion, which is inadequate, and in some cases inappropriate, since the ESM package imposes lending and strict conditionality and it does not ensure labour rights and guarantee salaries in the framework of SURE;

H. whereas the COVID-19 crisis has very different effects on the economies of the Member States and regions, as the scope for reacting to the economic crisis varies substantially; whereas the Member States and regions that are hardest hit by the health crisis will also suffer most in economic terms;

I. whereas in all Member States the most vulnerable segments of the population will be hardest hit by the economic fallout of the health crisis; whereas social, economic and regional disparities, both within the Member States and across the EU as a whole, are very likely to increase;

J. whereas Member States have very different fiscal spaces; whereas the heterogeneous structures of the EU, the differing impact of its policies and the inadequate responses to the economic crisis may risk giving rise to a new sovereign debt crisis;

K. whereas it is the duty of all European actors to transform their economies in order to support inclusive, balanced and environmentally sustainable societies; whereas any economically meaningful solution for recovery from the EU must not increase Member States' debt further;

L. whereas during the previous crisis the current economic governance framework, notably the Stability and Growth Pact, proved to be highly pro-cyclical and has therefore aggravated the economic differences in the EU;

M. whereas the measures that have been adopted and are being considered at EU level are far from constituting the answer needed to the issues arising from the economic and social situation which has been aggravated by the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak; whereas these measures, as evidenced in the recent Eurogroup meetings, have exposed the profound contradictions within the EU, as well as the lack of solidarity and an adequate response to the scale of the problems Member States and the peoples of Europe are facing, while making concessions to the interests of the major European powers and the big economic and financial groups; whereas these measures are limited and temporary, determined according to a logic of indebtedness that adds further debt to already unsustainable debts and according to conditionalities that neither guarantee workers' and the peoples' rights nor respond to the needs of the Member States, deepening asymmetries, inequalities and relations of dependency within the EU;

N. whereas the COVID-19 outbreak must in no way be misused as an excuse for delays in tackling the climate and environmental emergency; whereas now more than ever there is a need and an opportunity for a social, green rebuilding of our society and economy after the outbreak;

O. whereas both the epidemic itself and the resulting economic and social crisis are global problems; whereas competition must be replaced with solidarity and cooperation on a global level;

P. whereas the ILO has stated that the economic and labour crisis accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to global job losses of 195 million full-time jobs in the second quarter of 2020;

Q. whereas people in precarious accommodation, in precarious and atypical work, in informal encampments or homeless and living on the streets, lacking access to water and adequate sanitation, but also lacking adequate access to information and proper digital access, are particularly strongly hit by the lockdown measures enforced in the Member States;

A new, ambitious and reoriented MFF that meets real needs and people's expectations

1. Recalls its position adopted on 14 November 2018, although insufficient, and reconfirmed on 10 October 2019, that commitment appropriations for the 2021-2027 period should be set at EUR 1 324.1 billion in 2018 prices (1.3 % of the EU-27's pre-crisis GNI); underlines that the COVID-19 crisis has radically changed the whole context in which this position was adopted; stresses, therefore, that substantial appropriations in addition to those in Parliament's position are required to respond to the ongoing crisis, growing inequalities and divergence between Member States and tougher social, economic, territorial, environmental, employment and health challenges;

2. Recalls that cohesion policy is based on solidarity, and has once again proven to be one of the most effective policies for addressing the acute challenges linked to the COVID-19 crisis; calls for a reinforced long-term budget for cohesion policy and a deeply reformed and truly sustainable common agriculture policy with higher envelopes in nominal terms in comparison to the 2014-2020 MFF; recalls that these two policies ensure convergence, peoples' well-being, a fair standard of living, and rural development, and that they contribute to the fight against social, economic and territorial disparities among regions and Member States;

3. Underlines that any future legislative changes should be accompanied by an indication of the possible budgetary impact on cohesion policy; stresses that cohesion policy cannot be treated simply as a tool for increasing or channelling other funds and instruments; underlines that if cohesion policy is to address new priorities in sectors such as health, sustainable tourism and culture, and have a greater focus on certain social and labour priorities, a significant increase in resources is required; recalls that grants must remain the key tool in cohesion policy, in particular for supporting public and social services and SMEs; calls for special protective measures for municipalities, which are essential as the crisis and the resulting negative economic prospects will lead to considerable income loss, particularly for municipalities, and at the same time to an additional financial burden;

4. Recalls that peace and solidarity constitute core EU values that should be consistently supported by the EU budget; stresses, furthermore, the rapid worldwide spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and also its severe impact on third countries; is convinced that solidarity and international cooperation are needed to overcome this global crisis; demands, therefore, the cancellation of allocations to defence, military and internal security policies, and the reallocation of their budgets to core convergence and solidarity policies, such as cohesion, agriculture, humanitarian aid and neighbourhood and development policies; considers it crucial that donors do not reallocate funding already allocated to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) to other priorities related to the COVID-19 response; believes that the EU should include SRHR in its humanitarian and development response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

5. Highlights that the COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the imperative need for increased and sufficient funding for the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) and the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA), as well as for the national authorities responsible for these areas through EU programmes;

6. Considers that, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, a greater share of the 2021-2027 MFF should be assigned to national, regional and municipal public services, public health care systems, research, the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD), education, the environment and the LIFE programme, SMEs, small-scale coastal fisheries, and development and humanitarian policies;

7. Stresses that a 70 % CO2reduction by 2030 is necessary to meet the 1.5 C degree target in the Paris Agreement, taking into account the principles of equity in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); underlines that the 2021-2027 MFF climate and biodiversity mainstreaming targets should go beyond the levels set out in its interim report; calls for a 50 % climate and environment spending target for the next MFF;

8. Calls for the horizontal mainstreaming of the Paris Agreement objectives and the UN SDGs; underlines that a just transition should also be considered a horizontal EU policy approach that enshrines the values of respect for social and environmental rights, peoples' well-being, and upward social, economic and territorial convergence, and achieves deep decarbonisation in line with 2030 goals; stresses that the Just Transition Fund should implement these values and ensure the much-needed sustainable, inclusive and socially just transition to a zero-carbon economy;

9. Suggests that priority sustainable sectors and budget lines with a high capacity to create economic activity, high-quality jobs, and particularly aimed at reducing youth unemployment, should be identified among MFF headings, and should receive priority funding, in the light of the intention to assign funds to 'shovel ready' projects;

10. Reiterates its position to not give its consent to a new MFF without an agreement on a revised and extended EU own resources system;

11. Calls for EU's own resources ceiling to be increased to 2 % of the EU-27's pre-crisis GNI for the whole 2021-2027 period; stresses that the additional funds deriving from this increase should be allocated explicitly to policies contributing to the mitigation of COVID-19, as well as to core EU social, environmental and solidarity policies;

12. Calls on the Commission to propose a new, much more ambitious and reoriented 2021-2027 MFF, in line with the above principles, with increased funding for cohesion, climate, employment and health policies;

13. Calls on the Commission to immediately prepare an ambitious and solidarity-based MFF contingency plan for the almost inevitable eventuality that the 2021-2027 MFF will not be agreed in time to enter into force on 1 January 2021, in order to not only provide a safety net to the beneficiaries of EU programmes by simply extending the 2020 ceilings, but also to contribute effectively to mitigating the multi-faceted impact of COVID-19; stresses that the MFF contingency plan should be valid for at least one year, starting in January 2021, and should provide for appropriate readjustments, reorientations and flexibility, as well as for targeted increases;

A socially and environmentally just recovery plan that leaves no one behind

14. Deplores the Commission's delay in presenting its recovery plan, and stresses the need for effective coordination and planning at EU level; calls on the Commission to come forward with a holistic recovery plan that is based on the community method, and that enables Member States to transform their economies in a sustainable, cohesive and socially balanced manner in line with the SDGs;

15. Calls on the Commission to present a European Recovery Fund of at least EUR 1.5 trillion, financed through perpetual bonds with zero interest rate, which should be distributed between the Member States in line with cohesion rules, and using grants without any macroeconomic or other conditionality; believes that these bonds should be bought by the ECB, and excluded for the purpose of compliance with the Stability and Growth Pact until it is repealed;

16. Recalls that cohesion and convergence should be key pillars of the recovery plan; believes that recovery across the EU needs to be based on EU-wide instruments and policies that avoid widening the divergences caused by the asymmetric impact of the crisis; believes that a strong cohesion policy will support recovery for all regions, reversing the deepening of social, economic and territorial disparities, and helping the most affected, weakest and most vulnerable societies and people, promoting sustainable growth and job creation; believes that immediate crisis response and liquidity support should continue until the most affected Member States, regions and sectors show clear signs of recovery; stresses that, in order to build long-term crisis resilience, economic stability, social fairness and sustainable growth, the recovery plan must secure ambitious public investment that promotes health, education, training, the digital economy and the environment, while robustly tackling structural challenges; calls for the recovery plan to fully take account in all its dimensions of the specific features of the outermost regions as defined in Article 349 of the TFEU;

17. Calls on the Commission to ensure that the aggravated inequalities and asymmetric public debt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are addressed by means of concrete, non-austerity measures, including grants with zero interest, and the mutualisation and restructuring of new debt;

18. Stresses that the COVID-19 outbreak has illustrated the deficiencies of the market economy, with production and trade controlled by multinational enterprises and an inflated financial sector; believes that a recovery strategy should focus on long-term public investments in essential real economy sectors, which will create high quality jobs and fair development, and achieve ambitious climate objectives; points to the urgent need for a public investment plan to promote the development of a public productive sector, especially for strategic sectors such as medicines, sanitary products, personal protection equipment and medical devices; stresses that State aid and all other forms of financial support from the Member States and the EU must only be allocated to companies which do not evade tax and have not paid dividends;

19. Considers the total package of EUR 540 billion approved by the Eurogroup on 9 April 2020 to be woefully insufficient in the light of increased needs; deplores that these instruments are essentially debt instruments, which will lead to an explosion of public debt in all Member States; opposes the narrow scope, limited capacity, conditionality and supervision attached to the EUR 240 billion provided through the ESM, which led Member States that need financial assistance the most not to use these tools; calls on the Eurogroup to re-examine both the level of assistance and terms in its proposal;

20. Is deeply concerned by the Commission's statistical methods, in particular the excessively optimistic leverage assumptions it applies for the purpose of generating funds; strongly believes that simply relabelling existing funding instruments will not be sufficient for the urgently needed economic recovery and transformation;

21. Notes that the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic recession, the climate emergency and extreme inequality are inextricably interconnected; calls on the Commission to increase the budget of the Sustainable Investment Plan to EUR 2 trillion to fund a progressive European Social and Green Deal with the aim of reducing inequalities, creating millions of new jobs, enhancing social and economic cohesion, the preparedness of health systems for future pandemics, and addressing the climate emergency; stresses that public money should go to public projects and deliver public gains; considers the Commission's Sustainable Europe Investment Plan Communication of 14 January 2020 to be insufficient and overly dependent on the mobilisation of private finance with public guarantees;

22. Calls for a European support plan for SMEs and especially the education, sports, cultural, media, creative and tourism sectors, which are among those most seriously affected by the crisis;

23. Calls, in the light of the recent ruling of the German Federal Constitutional Court, on the Member States to urgently change the mandate of the ECB in order to enable it to act as a true lender of last resort similar to central banks in other jurisdictions, and to place it under full democratic control; points out that Commission can overcome the current legal difficulties by holding the bonds until the necessary legal changes can be made;

24. Calls for the repeal of the Stability Pact, the legislation on Economic Governance ('six-pack' and 'two-pack'), the European Semester and the Budgetary Treaty, and for their replacement with a Sustainable Development and Employment Pact, which will ensure employment, inclusive growth and environmental protection; underlines that, in this way, the EU and Member States will develop the necessary room for manoeuvre to promote public investment, fund public services and their social functions, boost economic activity, in particular in the productive sectors, and allow public ownership and control of strategic sectors of the economy; underlines, furthermore, that this will ensure that the 'flexibility' now allowed by the EU will not be followed by austerity policies, which have impoverished wide parts of societies, for instance following the crisis that broke out in 2008;

25. Calls for the renegotiation of the terms, maturities, interest and amounts of public debt, allowing the reorientation of resources from debt servicing to the urgent economic and social needs in the Member States;

26. Calls on the Commission to adopt measures to minimise the side effects of the necessary relaxation of State aid rules, which will most likely widen the gap between Member States and between businesses;

27. Stresses that access to any recovery funding must respect the rule of law, be in line with the 1.5 C degree target in the Paris Agreement and the 2030 emissions reduction targets, comply with social objectives such as reducing poverty and income inequality, and fight tax evasion, aggressive tax planning, tax avoidance and money laundering;

28. Calls on the Commission to exclude offshore companies and companies that have engaged in tax evasion, tax avoidance or tax fraud from the EIB programmes to tackle the economic and social consequences of the pandemic, as well as from other public aid related to COVID-19, in particular the SURE unemployment fund;

29. Believes that a carbon tax mechanism at the borders of the EU, effectively taxing additional carbon generated by production outside the EU and transport to it, should be combined with a transfer of environmental technologies through the granting of free licenses to developing countries;

30. Stresses that workers should not, under any circumstances, pay for this crisis; calls for the recovery to be funded through taxes proportional to wealth and income, to propose an ambitious wealth tax, establish an effective proportional corporate income tax, especially for companies in the financial sector that have profited from short-term and speculative transactions, and to support a financial transaction tax ('Tobin Tax');

31. Calls for measures to be adopted at EU and Member State level to protect the jobs and wages of the millions of workers affected by the crisis, and to guarantee the health and working conditions of those deemed essential during the crisis, also supporting them financially;

32. Calls on the Commission, Member States and regions to fund cross-border projects to promote economic and social development through European Territorial Cooperation (ETC) funds, emphasising small-scale projects, which could be vital for cross-border areas and euroregions, and facilitating cross-border labour mobility, when health conditions permit it, including by promoting the principle of equal opportunities, and by adjusting the administrative, social and regulatory framework;

33. Insists that the recovery plan and revised MFF proposal safeguard funding allocated to gender equality, women's rights, including SRHR, human rights and civil society organisations, to ensure continuity of programmes and address the disproportionate impact the crisis will have on women, girls and marginalised groups;

34. Calls for measures to ensure that the responses to the crisis which will follow the current pandemic will not leave behind the groups most at risk of poverty and already marginalised, including minorities and people with a migrant background; calls for the revised MFF proposal and the recovery plan to provide adequate and direct investment to civil society organisations, including migrant and minority-led organisations, focus on those supporting marginalised communities, and empower them in reaching out to more people; calls for the new MFF to ensure that resources for receiving migrants and refugees, and their early integration and inclusion included in the proposed Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF), are not decreased, and that these groups are eligible for adequate support regardless of their immigration status;

35. Stresses that Parliament is the only democratically elected institution in the EU; deplores signs that its leading role in the negotiations on the 2021-2027 MFF and the recovery plan is being undermined; stresses that the recovery package should be substantial and embedded in the new, ambitious and reoriented MFF; calls on the Commission and the Council to respect Parliament's prerogatives as co-legislator, and to work in full transparency; stresses that it will not allow the Commission and the European Council to put the Parliament in a 'take it or leave it' situation; stresses that all measures implemented by the Commission must be subject to parliamentary scrutiny; calls for decisions to sideline Parliament to be overturned;

36. Instructs its President to forward this resolution to the Council, the Commission, the European Central Bank and the governments, parliaments and social partners of the Member States.