MOTOR TREND® Certified Makes Auto Remarketing’s Power 300 List

Norcross, GA, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The publishers of Auto Remarketing magazine have named MOTOR TREND Certified among their 2018 list of the most powerful companies in the pre-owned vehicle industry.

The annual Power 300 list is comprised of “the major players in the used-car and remarketing worlds,” according to the publication, and includes both established and new companies. The MOTOR TREND Certified program, designed to allow franchised dealers to differentiate themselves by certifying their off-brand pre-owned vehicles, was recognized for offering dealers a tool that benefits the sales, finance and service departments, as well as consumers.

MOTOR TREND Certified vehicles meet the highest standards in the pre-owned market, with every vehicle vigorously inspected, upgraded and backed by a MOTOR TREND Certified seal of approval, plus comprehensive vehicle protection from EasyCare. MOTOR TREND Certified dealers are carefully selected and appointed based on their focus on quality and a positive customer experience. They must have a history of excellent customer reviews and outstanding service.

“We are grateful to Auto Remarketing for recognizing the value of the MOTOR TREND Certified program,” said Steve Richards, Vice President of the MOTOR TREND Certified program driven by EasyCare. “It’s our honor to be able to help dealers gain a competitive edge by differentiating their pre-owned inventories, while also giving car buyers the ultimate peace of mind.

About EasyCare®

EasyCare’s mission is to help dealers succeed at every customer touchpoint by creating passionate employees and customers. Whether it’s protecting the dealerships’ customers on their behalf or helping deliver the ultimate driving experience, EasyCare is fully engaged. Since 1984, the company has provided leading-edge benefits that have helped nationwide dealers deliver an outstanding ownership experience to over 7 million customers. EasyCare provides the only F&I benefits that are named a “MOTOR TREND Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers, in addition to a full suite of training programs, management development, and proprietary software. For more information, please visit www.easycare.com.

About Motor Trend Group

Motor Trend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s fast-growing Velocity network and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social and live event portfolio, including Motor Trend, Hot Rod, ROADKILL, Automobile, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a cumulative reach of more than 131 million, the company encompasses television’s #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the Motor Trend app, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service.

Ashley Braswell EasyCare 678-615-1142 ABraswell@easycare.com