Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MOTOR TREND® Certified Makes Auto Remarketing’s Power 300 List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 04:31pm EDT

Norcross, GA, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The publishers of Auto Remarketing magazine have named MOTOR TREND Certified among their 2018 list of the most powerful companies in the pre-owned vehicle industry.

0_medium_MotorTrendCertifiedLogo-WhiteBackground-2014.jpg


The annual Power 300 list is comprised of “the major players in the used-car and remarketing worlds,” according to the publication, and includes both established and new companies. The MOTOR TREND Certified program, designed to allow franchised dealers to differentiate themselves by certifying their off-brand pre-owned vehicles, was recognized for offering dealers a tool that benefits the sales, finance and service departments, as well as consumers.

MOTOR TREND Certified vehicles meet the highest standards in the pre-owned market, with every vehicle vigorously inspected, upgraded and backed by a MOTOR TREND Certified seal of approval, plus comprehensive vehicle protection from EasyCare. MOTOR TREND Certified dealers are carefully selected and appointed based on their focus on quality and a positive customer experience. They must have a history of excellent customer reviews and outstanding service.

“We are grateful to Auto Remarketing for recognizing the value of the MOTOR TREND Certified program,” said Steve Richards, Vice President of the MOTOR TREND Certified program driven by EasyCare. “It’s our honor to be able to help dealers gain a competitive edge by differentiating their pre-owned inventories, while also giving car buyers the ultimate peace of mind.

About EasyCare®
EasyCare’s mission is to help dealers succeed at every customer touchpoint by creating passionate employees and customers. Whether it’s protecting the dealerships’ customers on their behalf or helping deliver the ultimate driving experience, EasyCare is fully engaged. Since 1984, the company has provided leading-edge benefits that have helped nationwide dealers deliver an outstanding ownership experience to over 7 million customers. EasyCare provides the only F&I benefits that are named a “MOTOR TREND Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers, in addition to a full suite of training programs, management development, and proprietary software. For more information, please visit www.easycare.com.

About Motor Trend Group
Motor Trend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s fast-growing Velocity network and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social and live event portfolio, including Motor TrendHot Rod, ROADKILL, Automobile, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a cumulative reach of more than 131 million, the company encompasses television’s #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the Motor Trend app, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service.

Ashley Braswell
EasyCare
678-615-1142
ABraswell@easycare.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50pGALORE RESOURCES : Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
10:50pSECUREWORKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:50pRIMINI STREET, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:50pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against LANNETT COMPANY, INC. – LCI
GL
10:50pDiamond Estates Wines & Spirits Reports Issuance of Deferred Share Units
NE
10:48pDIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRIT : & Spirits Reports Issuance of Deferred Share Units
AQ
10:48pOLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE : Provides Update for Third-Quarter 2018
BU
10:47pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Networks Announces Morning News Team and Primetime Programming for Southern California’s New 24/7 News Channel
PU
10:47pFORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Therma-Tru to Be Represented at 2018 Brickyard 400 as Part of Team Lowe’s Racing
BU
10:46pLEIDOS : Health Named Top IT Consultant by Black Book Survey
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
4NIKE : NIKE : Anthem Backlash Strikes Nike, Hurting Share Price
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Kymriah to Be Used for Cancer Patients in the U.K.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.