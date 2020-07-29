MOX Announces New and Diverse Fiber Route Between Hillsboro and Portland With Extension to Seattle

– New route will offer the ability to bypass major congestion in Portland and delivers increased connectivity by providing diverse paths across Northwest region

– Dark fiber channels and lit services to be offered with competitive 100G pricing options

– Dark fiber also available along newly completed route

MOX Networks, LLC (“MOX”), a leading fiber-optic network specialist, announced today its new and diverse fiber route between Portland and Hillsboro, Oregon, along with a planned extension into Seattle, Washington in 2021. This initial 25 mile route between Hillsboro and Portland offers an immediate alternative to all existing regional network options in the area. Phase 2 of this route will extend 200 miles up to Seattle in 2021. The combined routes deliver solutions for customers looking to bypass heavy traffic congestion points and increase network diversity options in the U.S. Northwest.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005095/en/

New MOX northwestern fiber route

The new build provides critical access in the Pacific Northwest region, in particular offering egress and ingress from Hillsboro, a growing market for hyperscale and enterprise companies with complex connectivity requirements. Circumventing the legacy long haul transport and the IP peering exchanges in Portland, the new MOX route enables customers to avoid the legacy exchange options available between Hillsboro and Portland. With phase 2 delivering dark new fiber and lit service up to the Westin Building Exchange in Seattle in 2021, MOX is ready to meet the needs of customers across multiple industries.

By evading the long haul transport and the IP peering gateways in Portland, customers at the Westin Building Exchange in Seattle will be able to direct their traffic across MOX’s network onto the PC-1 Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Mukilteo, WA. Thereby opening multiple throughways westward to Tokyo and eastward to the top data centers in Minneapolis and Chicago, where MOX is already collocated and delivering bandwidth.

“Our new route demonstrates our commitment to customers’ needs in high growth areas. We are creating new routes and delivering highly customized fiber solutions that provide an avenue of immediate support for large bandwidth requirements from the region’s major industries,” states Justin Melnikoff, President and COO, MOX. “Our Hillsboro-Portland-Seattle project is the only fiber path to offer the ability to bypass current exchange points, ultimately opening up multiple diverse highways heading westward to Tokyo and eastward to Minneapolis and Chicago in support of the rapidly evolving bandwidth requirements of customers.”

Privately owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the founder of NantWorks, a network of health and technology companies, MOX was created to build the network that would "converge ultra-low power semiconductor technology, supercomputing, secure advanced networks, and augmented intelligence to transform how we work, play, and live." Under Justin Melnikoff’s leadership, MOX has built and delivered unique, high capacity network infrastructure across North America and Japan.

ABOUT MOX

MOX Networks (“MOX”) is a leading fiber-optic network specialist. We build the capacity to deliver on the infinite possibilities for new paths, connections, and performance.

MOX responds to the increasingly complex requirements of hyperscalers, wireless service providers, government, municipalities, public and private partnerships, with exclusive, custom design and deployment of unmatched low latency networks. Founded in 2013, MOX owns and operates unique lit and dark fiber routes throughout North America and Asia. For more information, visit moxnetworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005095/en/