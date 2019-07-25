Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MPEG LA Issues Statement Regarding CRISPR Patent Licensing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

In light of questions asked of MPEG LA regarding recent events that include the announcement by The Broad Institute and MilliporeSigma to offer their own CRISPR License (press release), the commencement of a new patent interference proceeding by the US Patent Office set in motion by a series of patent applications filed by The University of California [Interference No. 106,115], and MilliporeSigma’s petition to the US Patent Office to interject itself into that interference proceeding [go to the USPTO Portal and insert application number 15/188,911], MPEG LA today issued the following statement:

“MPEG LA believes that to maximize the benefits of CRISPR, the market needs a patent pool option in which all stakeholders participate and the market’s confusion and uncertainty concerning the patent landscape can be addressed. Interim steps on which that result may be built can be a positive. Among all the parties involved in CRISPR patent licensing, MPEG LA is unique in its independence and neutrality. We are not aligned with any particular stakeholder. The appointment of an independent and neutral administrator is important to ensuring that a pool is pro-competitive. With our trusted track record and our existing worldwide infrastructure, we stand ready to assist all stakeholders with formation of a CRISPR patent pool that addresses competitive market needs and realities.”

MPEG LA, LLC

MPEG LA is the world’s leading provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms. Starting in the 1990s, it pioneered the modern-day patent pool helping to produce the most widely used standards in consumer electronics history and is expanding access to other groundbreaking technologies including electric vehicle charging and CRISPR. In addition, MPEG LA has developed Increscent Therapeutics™, a delivery platform for oligonucleotide therapeutics, which is available for licensing. MPEG LA has operated licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of more than 21,000 patents in 90 countries with some 250 patent holders and more than 6,000 licensees. By assisting users with implementation of their technology choices, MPEG LA offers licensing solutions that provide access to fundamental intellectual property, freedom to operate, reduced litigation risk and predictability in the business planning process. For more information, go to www.mpegla.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:29pTHOMSON RESOURCES LTD (ASX : TMZ) Chillagoe Project Update
AQ
08:27pBETTERU EDUCATION : Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
08:23pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Verb Technology Company, Inc. - VERB
GL
08:20pSOFTBANK : Launch of SoftBank Vision Fund 2 (PDF)
PU
08:20pSALESFORCE COM : Trailblazers Visit White House for “Pledge to America's Workers” Celebration
PU
08:16pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intelligent Systems Corporation - INS
GL
08:15pDISCOVERY : REVOLUTIONARY NEW SERIES “SERENGETI” PREMIERES SUNDAY AUGUST 4
PU
08:15pDISCOVERY : HGTV BRINGS ‘THE BRADY BUNCH' CAST TO THE TELEVISION CRITICS ASSOCIATION TOUR TO PROMOTE THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW SERIES ‘A VERY BRADY RENOVATION'
PU
08:15pCOMMENCEMENT BANK : Second Quarter Financials
PU
08:10pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS : Notice to the market
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Alphabet shares soar on new details into YouTube, cloud growth
2Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : traffic surges, posts best sales growth in three years
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : Announces Senior Leadership Changes
5INTEL CORPORATION : Intel says customers stockpiling chips on U.S.-China tension, hikes forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group