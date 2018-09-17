Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MPM HOLDINGS INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 06:58pm EDT

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of MPM Holdings Inc. (OTC QX: MPMQ)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to September 13, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of MPM Holdings Inc. (“Momentive” or the “Company”) (OTC QX: MPMQ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by SJL Partners LLC (“SJL”), KCC Corporation (“KCC”) and Wonik QnC Corporation (“Wonik”) (collectively, the “Investor Group”) in a transaction valued at approximately $3.1 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Momentive will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of Momentive common stock.

If you own common stock of Momentive and purchased any shares before September 13, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:18pNEW FUEL STATIONS WILL REDUCE QUEUES : Woqod
AQ
07:18pAPPLE : responds to movies disappearing from iTunes library
AQ
07:18pWEST AFRICAN RESOURCES : Receives Strong Interest from Leading International Debt Financiers for Sanbrado
PU
07:18pQATAR INSURANCE : QIC executive meets with Romanian ambassador to boost business ties
AQ
07:18pBRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to Shareholders - End of share adjustment period - Reverse share split
PU
07:18pHispanics Continue to Bear the Brunt of Poverty and Hunger
BU
07:17pOOREDOO : Nokia connect Myanmar’s first-ever voice call over LTE
AQ
07:17pOOREDOO : says it seeing strong momentum for Aamali Mobile
AQ
07:13pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
07:08pBIOSOLAR : Releases Company Update 2
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS-Aetna
3ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle first-quarter revenue misses estimates, shares fall
4Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS/Aetna
5TESLA : TESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesla, Inc. of Cla..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.