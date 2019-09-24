MPM : Momentive Takes Part in Program to Equip its Waterford, NY Campus with an EVCS

Waterford, N.Y.(September 24, 2019) - Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (Momentive) is proud to announce the installation of an Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) at its Waterford, NY campus.

The EVCS was provided to Momentive as part of a program jointly sponsored by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The program - for Momentive qualified as a ReCharge NY power customer of NYPA's - supports the goal of bringing 600 charging stations to companies across upstate New York to encourage greater use of electric vehicles by their employees. It also directly synergizes with NYPA's EVolve NY initiative, which has committed up to $250 million through 2025 to aggressively accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles throughout New York State. Momentive provided labor and covered all costs associated with the station's installation.

New York's electric grid is among the cleanest in the entire country due to a high proportion of non-carbon electricity generation in the state. This means electric vehicles that are charged in New York are responsible for much fewer upstream greenhouse gases than those emitted by a similarly-classed gasoline car. Momentive is proud to support this effort to reduce vehicle emissions that contribute to climate change and smog.

The station is part of the EV Connect network and can be accessed by any employee at no cost. It supports both Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), providing 6 kW per connector - enough power to add 21 miles of driving range per hour.

Below are pictures of Momentive's charging station at work:

You can learn more about electric vehicle emissions here:

New Data Show Electric Vehicles Continue to get Cleaner

How Clean is Your Electric Vehicle?

About Momentive

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life. The Company delivers science-based solutions by linking custom technology platforms to opportunities for customers. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at www.momentive.com.