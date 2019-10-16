MPWR SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Law Violations

Class-action law firm urges MPWR investors who have suffered significant losses to submit your loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman notifies Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) investors of the firm’s investigation of possible violations of the federal securities laws and urges MPWR investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm.

Relevant Holding Period: Before Oct. 9, 2019

Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/MPWR

Contact An Attorney Now: MPWR@hbsslaw.com

510-725-3000

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Monolithic Power engaged in fraudulent accounting.

On October 9, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management published a scathing report about the company, suggesting Monolithic Power Systems engaged in improper inventory manipulation and overstated sales.

In response, the price of Monolithic Power Systems shares steeply fell during intraday trading on October 9, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Monolithic Power violated Generally Accepted Accounting Principles,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Monolithic Power Systems should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email MPWR@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com . For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .