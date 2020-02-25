MPower : COMPLETION OF MANNUM SOLAR FARM

- MPower strengthens market leading position in small-scale utility solar farms

- Construction of 6.8MWDC solar farm successfully completed

- Project comprises 17,000 solar panels and single axis tracking system

Sydney - 25 February 2020 - MPower Group Limited (ASX: MPR)

MPower, Australia's leading specialist renewable energy, battery storage and microgrid business, is pleased to advise that it has successfully completed the construction and commissioning of the 6.8MW Mannum Solar Farm Project in South Australia that was announced in June 2019.

Successful completion of the Mannum Solar Farm Project strengthens MPower's market leading position in small-scale utility solar farms. MPower is specifically targeting small-scale utility solar farms in part due to their relative ease in connection to the grid. In January 2020, MPower announced that it had commenced work on a further two new grid connected solar farms after signing Limited Notices to Proceed with Astronergy Solar Australia Pty Ltd.

The grid-connected 6.8MWDC Mannum Solar Farm Project is owned by a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar and comprises approximately 17,000 solar panels and utilises single axis tracking technology. The tracking technology facilitates the movement of the solar panels to track the sun during the day, thereby maximising the power output of the solar farm.

Comment

MPower's Chief Executive Officer Nathan Wise commented: 'Completion of the Mannum Solar Farm Project marks another milestone in MPower's journey as a leading renewable energy integrator. With three solar farms of this size now completed and a further two new solar farms underway, MPower has a proven capability and is well positioned to benefit from the future growth in this sector.'

'Our recently announced sale of MPower's product distribution businesses will enable us to focus our attention on small-scale utility solar farms and other renewable energy projects where MPower has a proven track record of delivery.'

This announcement has been authorised by Nathan Wise, Chief Executive Officer.

About MPower

MPower Group Limited (ASX: MPR) is a technology-led company with a long history specialising in the delivery of reliable on-grid and off-grid power solutions and innovative products for blue chip corporate and government customers.

Headquartered in Sydney and with a presence throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, MPower's team of 100 professionals has successfully delivered turn-key solar, battery storage and micro grid projects across the region.