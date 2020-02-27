Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MPower : Completion of Sale of Product Distribution Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 09:23pm EST

Sydney - 28 February 2020 - MPower Group Limited (ASX: MPR)

MPower, Australia's leading specialist renewable energy, battery storage and microgrid business, is pleased to advise that following its announcement on 17 February 2020, it has today completed the sale of its product distribution businesses to Legend Corporation Limited.

MPower has received approximately $5.6 million cash consideration from the sale of the Bardic emergency lighting business and MPower's solar and battery products business, reflecting the $4.6 million purchase price plus an estimate of cash and surplus net working capital. The final purchase price is subject to a post-completion working capital adjustment.

Completion of the sale enables MPower to now focus its future activities around high-reliability renewable and conventional power projects where MPower has an established track record. Through its relationships with asset owners, MPower is uniquely placed to leverage its capability in specialist renewable energy, battery storage and microgrid projects with high specifications and demanding applications.

MPower has previously signalled its future direction as a technology-led company specialising in the delivery of reliable on-grid and off-grid power solutions for blue chip customers.

MPower also advises that it reduced bank debt by $2.5 million at completion of the sale transaction.

Comment
MPower's Chief Executive Officer Nathan Wise commented: 'The completion of the sale of MPower's product distribution businesses comes at an opportune time. We have a number of new renewable energy, battery storage and high-reliability power system projects we are hopeful of starting work on in the coming months. We will also now be able to spend more time on the origination of debt/equity solutions for Build Own Operate opportunities in our sector.'

Ends

Contact
For further information, please contact:

Nathan Wise
Chief Executive Officer
(02) 8275 6000

This announcement has been authorised by Nathan Wise, Chief Executive Officer.

About MPower
MPower Group Limited (ASX: MPR) is a technology-led company with a long history specialising in the delivery of reliable on-grid and off-grid power solutions for blue chip corporate and government customers.
Headquartered in Sydney, MPower's team of professionals has successfully delivered turn-key solar, battery storage and micro grid projects across the region.

Disclaimer

MPower Group Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 02:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:13pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on Application to place the Company under Judicial Management
PU
10:13pFTE Networks Provides Shareholder Update
GL
10:08pDOMINION ENERGY : Statement Regarding Securities and Exchange Commission Complaint Filed in Federal Court in South Carolina
PR
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice of Change in Executive Officer
PU
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 〔Delayed〕FYE March 2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights
PU
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2020
PU
10:03pURGENT : Tokyo Disneyland to close through March 15 over coronavirus
AQ
09:58pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Director Nominations
PU
09:58p(RESEARCH PAPER) IMES DPS : The Integration of Countries' Sovereign Bond Markets
PU
09:57pNFI : Nebraska's StarTran drives sustainability forward with 10 electric buses from New Flyer; celebrates arrival of first zero-emission bus to Lincoln
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3MYLAN N.V. : MYLAN N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus
4APPLE INC. : Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus
5B2GOLD CORP. : B2GOLD : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results and Record 2019 Annual Gold P..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group