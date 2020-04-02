MQMR Promotes Mabel Lee to Head of Warehouse Due Diligence, Adds Scott Weintraub to Lead Internal Audit Department

Log in
04/02/2020 | 07:05am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC (MQMR) announced today that it has promoted Mabel Lee to Warehouse Due Diligence Manager and hired Scott Weintraub as Internal Audit Manager.

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Apr 02, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC (MQMR) announced today that it has promoted Mabel Lee to Warehouse Due Diligence Manager and hired Scott Weintraub as Internal Audit Manager.

"One of the main reasons mortgage lenders turn to MQMR to help them address their audit, risk and compliance needs is the depth of knowledge our team possesses," said MQMR President Michael Steer. "MQMR is privileged to have two highly skilled professionals in Mabel Lee and Scott Weintraub on our team to help guide our clients through these challenging times and bridge the gap between risk and compliance."

As Warehouse Due Diligence Manager, Lee oversees MQMR's skilled team of operations risk managers, who perform due diligence reviews and special projects. Lee first joined MQMR as Internal Audit Manager in June 2018, bringing more than 30 years of experience in risk management, credit, quality control, underwriting and project standards.

Lee previously served as a Customer Account Risk Manager, Credit Risk Manager and Quality Control Manager at Fannie Mae and as a Customer Performance Analysis Supervisor and Senior Mortgage Analyst for Freddie Mac. She holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Claremont Graduate University and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from San Francisco State University.

Having served as Chief Compliance Officer for several large mortgage lenders in both retail and wholesale mortgage lending channels, Weintraub possesses more than 20 years of experience in legal and regulatory compliance, internal audit management and organizational risk management. In his role as Internal Audit Manager, he oversees a team of experienced internal auditors, whose mission is to assist mortgage lending clients by identifying areas of operational and compliance risk.

Weintraub is a sought-after speaker and thought leader and has appeared on panels at several industry conferences, including the MBA's Regulatory Compliance and Secondary Market conferences. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from George Washington University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Stanford University.

About Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC

MQMR helps its clients climb higher by bridging the gap between risk and compliance through its suite of risk-related services. MQMR provides mortgage compliance consulting throughout the origination process, conducting internal audit risk assessments and ongoing internal audit support, servicing QC and subservicing oversight to master servicers, and filling the void of meeting vendor management oversight requirements. With 2,000+ operational reviews of mortgage companies, subservicers, document custodians, and vendors annually, MQMR prides itself on being the mortgage industry partner of choice for audit, risk and compliance. To learn more, visit mqmresearch.com, subsequentqc.com, and hqvendormanagement.com.

News Source: Mortgage Quality Management and Research LLC

Related link: https://www.mqmresearch.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mqmr-promotes-mabel-lee-to-head-of-warehouse-due-diligence-adds-scott-weintraub-to-lead-internal-audit-department/
