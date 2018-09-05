LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sep 05, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC (MQMR), a leader in mortgage risk management and compliance services, today announced that director of administration Steven Sinn has been named a 2018 Insiders Award(TM) honoree by HousingWire (HW) magazine.



"This year's group of Insiders exemplify what it means to get the job done and done right," said HW Online Editor Caroline Basile. "Each of the mortgage and housing professionals we honored made incredible contributions to their companies' successes and we're excited to recognize their achievements."



"Steve is the epitome of a dedicated employee, contributing in all aspects of the business and filling in whenever and wherever he's needed," said MQMR President Michael Steer. "He not only delivers excellence in everything he does, but he also brings out the best in those around him, elevating the personal and professional development of his fellow employees. We included the word 'quality' in our company name for a reason, and no one on our staff embodies that value more than Steve."



Sinn was recognized for his role in helping MQMR achieve its growth objectives by keeping his fingers on the pulse of all aspects of the organization and jumping in as needed to perform a variety of functions. He was instrumental in restructuring MQMR's internal audit department to streamline process workflow and reduce the time it takes to complete a client engagement. In addition to improving MQMR's client-facing operations, Sinn ensures the smooth performance of back-office operations.



"I'm honored to appear on this year's list of Insiders Award honorees," said Sinn. "Whether it's boosting the company's insurance coverage, providing client support, performing training, enhancing operational processes or conducting office lease negotiations, my top priority is ensuring the health, longevity and success of MQMR."



Now in its third year, HW's Insiders Award program recognizes "people who are often their company's best-kept secret: the one person known within the company as a critical part of that company's success, but who may or may not be as well known throughout the larger industry."



Honorees are profiled in the September issue of HW magazine. To view all of this year's Insiders Award winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/46713-hw-insiders-2018.



About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.HousingWire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



About Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC (MQMR):

MQMR bridges the gap between risk and compliance through its suite of risk-related services. Since its inception, MQMR has launched multiple products and services to assist lenders in navigating regulatory requirements, including providing mortgage compliance consulting throughout the origination process, conducting internal audit risk assessments and ongoing internal audit support, servicing QC and subservicing oversight to master servicers, and filling the void of meeting vendor management oversight requirements. With 2,000+ operational reviews of mortgage companies, subservicers, document custodians, and vendors annually, MQMR prides itself on being an industry leader in counterparty risk and compliance. To learn more, visit mqmresearch.com, subsequentqc.com, and hqvendormanagement.com.



