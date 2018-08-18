Log in
MRB Malaysian Rubber Board : Darjah Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang for LGM Director General

08/18/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

Darjah Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang for LGM Director General

Congratulations to YBhg Dato' Dr Zairossani Mohd Nor, Director General of Malaysian Rubber Board for being conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (DSAP) recently. The DSAP award is bestowed in conjunction with the birthday of the Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Pahang on 18th August 2018.

YBhg Dato' Dr Zairossani, has been appointed as Director General of the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) effective 1st November 2017. Prior to his appointment, YBhg Dato' Dr Zairossani was the Deputy Director General (Research & Innovation) since 2015. Dato' Dr Zairossani joined the Rubber Research Institute of Malaysia (RRIM) in 1994. He is also presently leading several key national level research and development programmes in the rubber industry particularly in specialty rubber production and green rubber products technology. He has more than 50 publications as well as 12 patents and trademarks credited to him to date.

Best wishes to YBhg Dato' Dr Zairossani. We wish him continued success.

Disclaimer

MRB - Malaysian Rubber Board published this content on 18 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 16:15:02 UTC
