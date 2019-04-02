MRC Mekong River Commission : Morocco invites CEO for visit and will support MRC with irrigation training and renewable energy assessment

Log in
04/02/2019 | 03:17am EDT

Vientiane, Lao PDR, 02 Apr 2019

On 1st April 2019, H.E. Mr. Abdelilah EL HOUSNI, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar paid a courtesy call on Dr. An Pich Hatda, Chief Executive Officer of the Mekong River Commission Secretariat, delivering an Invitation Letter from his Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to the CEO for a working visit to Morocco. In addition, Morocco also will cooperate with MRC on irrigation training and assessing renewable energy.

Recalling the relevant support that Morocco offers in the Mekong sub-region, CEO Hatda values the ongoing interest and partnership between Morocco and the MRC Member Countries which is in line with the call for enhanced joint efforts and partnerships of the 3rd MRC Summit 2018 as well as the ASEAN Initiative for Integration. The Ambassador stressed the potentials for cooperation between Morocco and the MRC Member Countries within the framework of South-South Cooperation and ASEAN community building aiming at achieving sustainable development in the Mekong Basin.

MRC - Mekong River Commission published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 07:16:11 UTC
