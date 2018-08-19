Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MRCY GLCNF GLNCY MD COOL HAIR FPI SBGL NWL GOGO FLKS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MRCY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018

Get additional information about MRCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLNCY, GLCNF)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018
Class Period: September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018

Get additional information about GLNCY, GLCNF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/glencore-plc?wire=3

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: February 4, 2016 and July 27, 2017

Get additional information about MD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018

Get additional information about COOL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/polarityte-inc?wire=3

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: HAIR)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018
Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

Get additional information about HAIR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/restoration-robotics-inc-hair?wire=3

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about FPI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: April 7, 2017 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about SBGL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/sibanye-gold-limited?wire=3

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018
Class Period: February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018

Get additional information about NWL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/newell-brands-inc?wire=3

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018

Get additional information about GOGO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gogo-in?wire=3

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018
Class Period: November 6, 2017 and June 12, 2018

Get additional information about FLKS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/flex-pharma-inc?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:28pIran says no OPEC member can take over its share of oil exports
RE
05:28pNEW FARMLAND CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Has Filed a New Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. Expanding the Relevant Class Period – FPI, FPI-PB
GL
05:06pSAFEGUARDING UTILITY WORKERS : UI grads create device to reduce electrocution deaths
AQ
05:04pAFCON : Warriors’ British brigade doubtful for Afcon tie
AQ
05:01pFIZZ ACAD FB ABBV TTPH RMTI HMNY GDS NLSN ZN SBGI ORCL : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
04:38pMANCHESTER CITY 6-1 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN : Premier League – as it happened
AQ
04:38pBRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION V MANCHESTER UNITED : Premier League – live!
AQ
04:38pLOCKHEED MARTIN : US supplied bomb that killed 40 children on Yemen school bus
AQ
04:36pHONDA MOTOR : Merced County gang member captured after manhunt, two car chases, deputies say
AQ
04:35pREPORT : Advanced energy jobs expected to grow 8 percent in Colorado
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Tucson Electric Power customers may see new rate for energy-storage systems
2AMAZON.COM : Amazon's No Bargain. Here's Why Investors Keep Buying
3SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : founder gives 1 million pounds to campaign for second Brexit vote
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Italy to launch infrastructure plan in September - official
5IRAN SAYS IT IS SEEKING SOLUTION TO SELL OIL AND TRANSFER REVENUES: IRNA

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.