MRCY GLNCY GLCNF MD COOL FPI FIZZ SBGL GOGO ACAD: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

08/26/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MRCY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018

Get additional information about MRCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLNCY, GLCNF)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018
Class Period: September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018

Get additional information about GLNCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/glencore-plc?wire=3

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: February 4, 2016 and July 27, 2017

Get additional information about MD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018

Get additional information about COOL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/polarityte-inc?wire=3

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about FPI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3

National Beverage Corp.  (NASDAQ: FIZZ)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Class Period: July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018

Get additional information about FIZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/national-beverage-corp?wire=3

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: April 7, 2017 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about SBGL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/sibanye-gold-limited?wire=3

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018

Get additional information about GOGO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gogo-in?wire=3

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Class Period: April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018

Get additional information about ACAD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
