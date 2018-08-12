MRCY GLNCY GLCNF MD FPI FIZZ SBGL ACAD ABBV TTPH RMTI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MRCY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018

Get additional information about MRCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLNCY, GLCNF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

Class Period: September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018

Get additional information about GLNCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/glencore-plc?wire=3

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: February 4, 2016 and July 27, 2017

Get additional information about MD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about FPI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Class Period: July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018

Get additional information about FIZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/national-beverage-corp?wire=3

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Class Period: April 7, 2017 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about SBGL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/sibanye-gold-limited?wire=3

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Class Period: April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018

Get additional information about ACAD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

Class Period: May 30, 2018

Get additional information about ABBV: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/abbvie-inc?wire=3

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Get additional information about TTPH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about RMTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

