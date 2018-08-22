Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MRCY SBGL RMTI FB GDS ZN LOGM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:22pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MRCY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018

Get additional information about MRCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: April 7, 2017 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about SBGL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/sibanye-gold-limited?wire=3

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Class Period: March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about RMTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Class Period: October 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about FB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018
Class Period: November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about GDS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Class Period: March 12, 2018 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about ZN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018
Class Period: March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about LOGM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32pSOUTHERN : Gulf Power-supported grants engage 9,000 Walton, Okaloosa county students, residents
PU
10:32pIGT : Secures Sports Betting Platform License in West Virginia
PR
10:32pIMMERSION CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31pCAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31pDMD DIGITAL HEALTH CONNECTIONS : Groupe DMD connexions sante numeriques inc. conclut une entente visant a privatiser la Societe pour une contrepartie en especes ou en actions privilegiees au prix de 0.25 par action
AQ
10:31pNORDSTROM : Board of Directors Authorizes $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program and Approves Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:31pAURORA CANNABIS OBTAINS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL FOR SOFTGEL CAPSULE PRODUCTION AT AURORA VIE FACILITY AND LAUNCHES CANNIMED CAPSULES 3 : 3
AQ
10:31pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31pCENTERRA GOLD : Provides Update on Strategic Agreement with the Kyrgyz Republic
AQ
10:31pAEROVIRONMENT, INC. : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Shares Lose Grip After 2018 Guidance Cut -- Update
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.