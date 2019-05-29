Log in
MRI-Simmons :, EthniFacts empower targeting based on consumers' innate desires, aversions

05/29/2019 | 08:33am EDT

New tool leverages Big 5 personality profiles

To engage consumers in a marketplace inundated with products and messages, brands need to take a deeper approach to targeting. A new tool from MRI-Simmons and EthniFacts enables richer, more personal targeting strategies, leveraging consumers’ innate personality characteristics.

The two firms have introduced the Big 5 Personality Suite, a targeting tool that separates consumers into ten segments based on deeply held desires, aversions, and other motivations. Users can identify consumers based on their openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and emotional stability – then apply those learnings for messaging and in media plans informed by MRI’s rich consumer database.

Using the Big 5 Personality Suite, marketers can

  • identify the consumers most likely to embrace a brand
  • discover personality traits of a brand’s best consumers
  • predict potential new consumers and how to reach them
  • influence brand-consumer engagement

“To target effectively in this cluttered environment, we need to understand consumers from the inside out,” said Anna Welch, President of MRI-Simmons. “The best campaigns and products are based not just on generations and geographies, but also on deeply held preferences and desires. MRI-Simmons and EthniFacts are seizing a unique opportunity to elevate targeting through a sophisticated approach to personality traits, allowing brands to speak to consumers in ways that are innately compelling.”

“Brands and agencies have searched for more precise forecasting of consumer behavior and purchases – even if consumers can’t articulate why they act,” said Mike Lakusta, CEO and Founding Partner of EthniFacts. “Our collaboration with MRI-Simmons provides more personalized strategies to influence consumer choices and action, using the Big 5 system as a framework for understanding consumers at a deeper level.”

About MRI-Simmons

MRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. With thousands of attitudinal and behavioral data points, gathered through ongoing surveys and passive measurement, MRI-Simmons empowers advertisers, agencies and media companies with deeper insights into the “why” behind consumer behavior.

MRI-Simmons combines best-practice survey methodologies with an innovative technology platform and advanced data visualizations. MRI’s Survey of the American Consumer® is the industry standard for magazine audience ratings. In parallel, the company has been at the forefront of innovation, significantly accelerating the time to insights for brand builders, strategists, planners and sales regardless of their data acumen.

Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. To learn more, visit https://simmonsresearch.com, or follow @MRI-Simmons on Twitter.

About EthniFacts

EthniFacts challenges outdated assumptions by diving deep into behavioral indicators, modes of contextual and situational identity, and innovative demographic constructs to identify and operationalize personality and cultural adjacencies. Its analysis of personality and ethnic identity and behavior is grounded in rigorous statistical data and unique tools and conceptual models. To learn more visit www.ethnifacts.com.


© Business Wire 2019
