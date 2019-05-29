MRI-Simmons :, EthniFacts empower targeting based on consumers' innate desires, aversions

To engage consumers in a marketplace inundated with products and
messages, brands need to take a deeper approach to targeting. A new tool
from MRI-Simmons and EthniFacts enables richer, more personal targeting
strategies, leveraging consumers’ innate personality characteristics.
The two firms have introduced the Big 5 Personality Suite, a targeting
tool that separates consumers into ten segments based on deeply held
desires, aversions, and other motivations. Users can identify consumers
based on their openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness,
and emotional stability – then apply those learnings for messaging and
in media plans informed by MRI’s rich consumer database.
Using the Big 5 Personality Suite, marketers can
-
identify the consumers most likely to embrace a brand
-
discover personality traits of a brand’s best consumers
-
predict potential new consumers and how to reach them
-
influence brand-consumer engagement
“To target effectively in this cluttered environment, we need to
understand consumers from the inside out,” said Anna Welch,
President of MRI-Simmons. “The best campaigns and products are based
not just on generations and geographies, but also on deeply held
preferences and desires. MRI-Simmons and EthniFacts are seizing a unique
opportunity to elevate targeting through a sophisticated approach to
personality traits, allowing brands to speak to consumers in ways that
are innately compelling.”
“Brands and agencies have searched for more precise forecasting of
consumer behavior and purchases – even if consumers can’t articulate why
they act,” said Mike Lakusta, CEO and Founding Partner of EthniFacts.
“Our collaboration with MRI-Simmons provides more personalized
strategies to influence consumer choices and action, using the Big 5
system as a framework for understanding consumers at a deeper level.”
About MRI-Simmons
MRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American
consumer. With thousands of attitudinal and behavioral data
points, gathered through ongoing surveys and passive measurement,
MRI-Simmons empowers advertisers, agencies and media companies with
deeper insights into the “why” behind consumer behavior.
MRI-Simmons combines best-practice survey methodologies with an
innovative technology platform and advanced data visualizations. MRI’s
Survey of the American Consumer® is the industry standard for magazine
audience ratings. In parallel, the company has been at the forefront of
innovation, significantly accelerating the time to insights for brand
builders, strategists, planners and sales regardless of their data
acumen.
Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and
SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. To learn more, visit https://simmonsresearch.com,
or follow @MRI-Simmons on Twitter.
About EthniFacts
EthniFacts challenges outdated assumptions by diving deep into
behavioral indicators, modes of contextual and situational identity, and
innovative demographic constructs to identify and operationalize
personality and cultural adjacencies. Its analysis of personality and
ethnic identity and behavior is grounded in rigorous statistical data
and unique tools and conceptual models. To learn more visit www.ethnifacts.com.
