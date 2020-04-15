Log in
MRI Software : Enters Agreement to Acquire Castleton Technology PLC

04/15/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Acquisition of social housing technology provider to extend MRI’s residential market capabilities

MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Castleton Technology Plc, a leading provider of specialist software and services to the social housing sector. MRI expects that, upon close, the acquisition will extend its residential market offering and accelerate the development of Castleton’s cloud-based technologies to serve the needs of social housing providers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414006020/en/

Patrick Ghilani, CEO, MRI Software (Photo: Business Wire)

Patrick Ghilani, CEO, MRI Software (Photo: Business Wire)

“The acquisition of Castleton is a significant development for our business, delivering us scale in the UK real estate market and social housing sector in particular - providing a platform to further accelerate our growth globally,” said Patrick Ghilani, Chief Executive Officer of MRI Software. “A combined MRI and Castleton will be extremely well equipped to address the varying needs and evolving business models of the UK and Australian social housing sectors, with a comprehensive and flexible product portfolio. We are excited to work with the management team and employees of Castleton, to build upon their strong position in the social housing sector, utilising MRI's complementary experience, capabilities, network and resources.”

Castleton’s cloud-based technology is used by social housing providers in the UK, Republic of Ireland and Australia to enhance every aspect of customer service and business management, from building repairs to document management and payment collection. MRI plans to build on Castleton’s capabilities, providing investment and access to global expertise that will accelerate growth.

“Castleton has performed well since embarking on the strategy in 2013 to build a public sector-focused software and managed service business, growing organically as well as through a series of acquisitions. The competitive landscape is changing and as such I welcome the opportunity for Castleton shareholders to realise their investment at a premium of [43.9%] to yesterday’s Closing Price. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the employees of Castleton for all their hard work and support. The Castleton Directors believe that MRI Software will be an excellent partner to Castleton and its management and employees. We believe the acquisition is in the best interests of all our stakeholders and unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions relating to the acquisition,” said David Payne, Non-Executive Chairman of Castleton.

The acquisition has been unanimously approved by the boards of MRI and Castleton and is pending shareholder approval. Castleton will continue to serve its clients, as usual, without interruption.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI’s comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses – from property-level management and accounting to investment modelling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organisations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com

For full details of the offer please see the Rule 2.7 Announcement at: https://www.castletonplc.com/investors/


© Business Wire 2020
