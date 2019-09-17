Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MRIBank: Concussion Protocols - Back to the drawing board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 01:26pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study of active professional NFL players by Weill Cornell Medicine published in the Journal of Neurosurgery on September 6, 2019, found that comparing concussed players' advanced quantitative diffusion MRI scans with their baseline MRI scans using advanced image analysis may be a key metric for assessing traumatic axonal injury.  These results suggest that additional biomarkers beyond the customary concussion protocol which relies primarily on comparison of baseline and post-concussion cognitive testing such as SCAT (Sport Concussion Assessment tool) could be helpful in identifying microstructural changes to the brain.

This new imaging approach uses a special MRI sequence called DTI (diffusion tensor imaging) along with a proprietary software tool developed to most effectively analyze and compare the DTI scans. The software tool along with an athlete's MRI DTI baseline as a comparison now allows the concussion evaluation to be based upon an objective measure of microstrucural changes inside the brain rather than just subjective concussion symptoms.

MRIBank, licensee of the technology utilized in the study of NFL athletes, is actively seeking professional and college sports teams to implement its unique MRI comparison program into their concussion management program.

Concussions, a type of traumatic brain injury, are a frequent concern for those playing contact sports, from children and teenagers to professional athletes. Mild traumatic brain injury can lead to persistent symptoms; a published study has shown that 22% of concussion victims are not completely recovered after one year.  Furthermore, there are 5 million people in the US with long term post-concussion symptoms. 

MRIBank and its new image analysis enables reliable comparison with the pre-injury state and can provide a clinicians or trainers with important information about their patient's condition and readiness to resume athletic activities.  This protocol does require a pre-injury image, but in view of the importance of long term brain health, having a baseline MRI-DTI scan is important to athletes playing contact sports at all levels.  MRIBank believes that its program will enable athletes, parents, and teams to properly understand and manage their brain health.

Contacts:

Michael Kaufman 212-804-7669 mkaufman@mribank.com 
Thomas Bradshaw 215-833-3080 thomasibradshaw@gmail.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mribank-concussion-protocols--back-to-the-drawing-board-300920033.html

SOURCE MRIBank


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:41pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : debuting Carne Asada steak option this week
AQ
01:38pTOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
RE
01:38pU.S. retail gasoline prices jump after Saudi oil attacks
RE
01:38pImpact of Saudi oil outage on crude, product markets
RE
01:38pBattered Saudi oil output to recover in two or three weeks - sources
RE
01:38pU.S. weighing best response to Saudi oil attacks - Pence
RE
01:38pU.S. 'falling behind' in global race to develop electric vehicle supply chain
RE
01:37pINSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Triangle Business Journal Names Insight 6th ‘Best Place to Work' in Raleigh-Durham
PU
01:37pCARNIVAL : Cruise Line, Miami HEAT Player Justise Winslow Team Up to Offer Day of Fun for Underprivileged Kids Aboard Carnival Horizon
PU
01:35pRaymond James Agrees to Pay $15 Million for Improperly Charging Retail Investors
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group