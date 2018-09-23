MRO : Launches Medical Record Attachment Solution for Hospital and Health System Business Offices

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Sept. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, a leader in the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of protected health information (PHI), announced today the general availability of its business office medical record attachment solution. Specialized services and technology enable healthcare providers to streamline processes for sharing patient records with payers to support insurance claim payments. MRO clients already leveraging the solution report improved efficiency, cost savings and compliance.

"MRO is extending our industry-recognized expertise for health information exchange into business office functions that support the revenue cycle," said Kim Charland, BA, RHIT, CCS, Director of Revenue Cycle Services for MRO. "Our workflows free up billing office staff to focus on revenue-generating tasks, while MRO handles the medical record selection, attachment to claims and distribution to payers."

MRO's ROI Online® - Business Office Edition sits on the KLAS-recognized, award-winning ROI Online® platform, with modifications to support requirements for attaching medical records to insurance claims and distributing documentation in the format requested by a payer. Delivery is trackable with electronic options, and custom workflows and service models are available based on provider needs.

"Yale New Haven Health is proud to be an early adopter of MRO's solution for handling medical record attachment requests," said Cindy Zak, MS, RHIA, PMP, FAHIMA, Executive Director of Corporate Health Information Management for the health system, based in New Haven, Connecticut. "Our system business office and health information management personnel collaborate more effectively, focusing on their core responsibilities, and maximizing productivity and efficiency. Further, MRO's technology drastically reduced paper processes, creating significant cost savings and enhancing enterprise-wide compliance."

MRO's flagship release of information (ROI) service has been implemented in more than 7,500 provider locations across the U.S. and rated #1 by KLAS in its respective service category for five consecutive years. Additionally, MRO's ROI service was recognized for best overall performance, highest quality service staff and fastest turnaround times in the September 2018 KLAS report "Release of Information 2018: Who Delivers Most Consistently Across Customers?"

About MRO

MRO, the KLAS-rated #1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of protected health information (PHI). In addition to ROI, MRO's suite of PHI disclosure management solutions is comprised of government and commercial payer audit management, business office medical record attachment, and accounting of disclosures services and technologies. MRO's technology-driven services reduce the risk of improper disclosure of PHI, ensure unmatched accuracy and enhance turnaround times. To learn more, visit www.mrocorp.com.

Press contact information:

Becky McLaughlin

MRO

(610) 994-7500, ext. 353

bmclaughlin@mrocorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mro-launches-medical-record-attachment-solution-for-hospital-and-health-system-business-offices-300717137.html

SOURCE MRO