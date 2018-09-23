Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MRO : Launches Medical Record Attachment Solution for Hospital and Health System Business Offices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Sept. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, a leader in the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of protected health information (PHI), announced today the general availability of its business office medical record attachment solution. Specialized services and technology enable healthcare providers to streamline processes for sharing patient records with payers to support insurance claim payments. MRO clients already leveraging the solution report improved efficiency, cost savings and compliance.

MRO empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of Protected Health Information (PHI). These solutions include a suite of PHI disclosure management services comprised of Release of Information, government and commercial payer audit management and accounting of disclosures. MRO's technology-driven services reduce the risk of improper disclosure of PHI, ensure unmatched accuracy and enhance turnaround times.

"MRO is extending our industry-recognized expertise for health information exchange into business office functions that support the revenue cycle," said Kim Charland, BA, RHIT, CCS, Director of Revenue Cycle Services for MRO. "Our workflows free up billing office staff to focus on revenue-generating tasks, while MRO handles the medical record selection, attachment to claims and distribution to payers."

MRO's ROI Online® - Business Office Edition sits on the KLAS-recognized, award-winning ROI Online® platform, with modifications to support requirements for attaching medical records to insurance claims and distributing documentation in the format requested by a payer. Delivery is trackable with electronic options, and custom workflows and service models are available based on provider needs.

"Yale New Haven Health is proud to be an early adopter of MRO's solution for handling medical record attachment requests," said Cindy Zak, MS, RHIA, PMP, FAHIMA, Executive Director of Corporate Health Information Management for the health system, based in New Haven, Connecticut. "Our system business office and health information management personnel collaborate more effectively, focusing on their core responsibilities, and maximizing productivity and efficiency. Further, MRO's technology drastically reduced paper processes, creating significant cost savings and enhancing enterprise-wide compliance."

MRO's flagship release of information (ROI) service has been implemented in more than 7,500 provider locations across the U.S. and rated #1 by KLAS in its respective service category for five consecutive years. Additionally, MRO's ROI service was recognized for best overall performance, highest quality service staff and fastest turnaround times in the September 2018 KLAS report "Release of Information 2018: Who Delivers Most Consistently Across Customers?"

About MRO
MRO, the KLAS-rated #1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of protected health information (PHI). In addition to ROI, MRO's suite of PHI disclosure management solutions is comprised of government and commercial payer audit management, business office medical record attachment, and accounting of disclosures services and technologies. MRO's technology-driven services reduce the risk of improper disclosure of PHI, ensure unmatched accuracy and enhance turnaround times. To learn more, visit www.mrocorp.com.

Press contact information:
Becky McLaughlin
MRO
(610) 994-7500, ext. 353
bmclaughlin@mrocorp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mro-launches-medical-record-attachment-solution-for-hospital-and-health-system-business-offices-300717137.html

SOURCE MRO


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:19pTECNOTREE OYJ : Correction to the Finnish translation of Viking Acquisition Corp's upgraded offer
AQ
03:17pEMIRATES NBD BANK : SDO launches blockchain-based 'Payment Reconciliation and Settlement' system
AQ
03:16pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR NVRO, PZZA AND PVG : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
03:15pCOMMERZBANK : Germany's Commercial Shipping Fleet Shrinks by a Third
DJ
03:15pBARCLAYS : Apprenticeships On the Rise at New York Tech and Finance Firms
DJ
03:15pAPPLE : Your Browser Is the Most Important App You Have -- Make Sure You Use the Right One
DJ
03:15pHSBC : Saudia Cargo secures SAR 1.2 billion Islamic loan
AQ
03:10pAPPLE : iPhone XS buyers undeterred by higher prices, few upgrades
AQ
03:06pNEXTCOM : Make your home smarter
AQ
03:05pVolkswagen's Porsche drops diesel in electric car push
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.