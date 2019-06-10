Log in
MRP : Named “Leader” in ABM by Leading European Analyst Firm Ovum

06/10/2019 | 05:01am EDT

“MRP Prelytix differentiates itself in the ABM market with its end-to-end approach that spans the complete ABM cycle.”

MRP Prelytix, the only enterprise class predictive ABM platform, today announced that Ovum, a market-leading data, research and consulting business based in the UK, named MRP Prelytix a leader among ABM platforms in its latest 2019 Ovum Market Radar Report: Account Based Marketing, noting that MRP Prelytix’s “thoughtful integrated use of artificial intelligence within ABM is going to create many opportunities for sales and marketing organizations to better engage with their target account portfolio.”

According to Ovum analysts, "MRP Prelytix differentiates itself in the ABM market with its end-to-end approach that spans the complete ABM cycle and with its pervasive use of AI to generate actionable insights." Ovum attributed the highest scores to those providers with the most advanced capabilities across functional categories from marketing execution to pervasive use of AI: NLP and ML, as well as market execution capabilities including serving multiple B2B industries and global and regional support personnel. MRP emerged as the one vendor with the most rankings of “advanced capability” in almost every category.

“As the ABM vendor landscape continues to grow, enterprise marketing professionals need to find partners who are truly global, offer a robust service layer, and a scalable product,” says Kevin Cunningham, CEO of MRP. “This recognition continues to validate our mission to provide an always-on customer insights and engagement engine and leverage AI and Machine Learning to drive continual, measurable improvement for our customers.”

Additionally, the report further reinforces MRP’s versatility and focus on strategic partnerships by working with its customers to reactivate missed opportunities, paving the way for account-based engagement (ABE) strategies. Most recently, MRP Prelytix helped one of its clients generate $9M by reactivating stalled pipeline.

About MRP

For enterprise organizations that serve multiple geographies, lines of business or industries, MRP Prelytix is the only ABM platform designed to give you control of your data, visibility into your target market and scale in the delivery of the highest impact engagement strategy. Leading B2B sales and marketing organizations choose MRP for our ability to deliver and measure revenue impact across a half-dozen online and offline channels, our global workforce with expertise across 100 countries and 20 languages and our ability to simplify connections between insight and action using the industry's first application of real-time AI and Machine Learning. Powered by Kx, Prelytix sits on top of the fastest streaming analytics database in the world. For more information visit: www.mrpfd.com

About Kx

Kx is a division of First Derivatives, a global technology provider with more than 20 years of experience working with some of the world’s largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries.

For more information about Kx please visit www.kx.com. For general inquiries, write to info@kx.com.

Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
