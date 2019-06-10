MRP : Named “Leader” in ABM by Leading European Analyst Firm Ovum

MRP Prelytix, the only enterprise class predictive ABM platform, today
announced that Ovum, a market-leading data, research and consulting
business based in the UK, named MRP Prelytix a leader among ABM
platforms in its latest 2019 Ovum
Market Radar Report: Account Based Marketing, noting that MRP
Prelytix’s “thoughtful integrated use of artificial intelligence within
ABM is going to create many opportunities for sales and marketing
organizations to better engage with their target account portfolio.”
According to Ovum analysts, "MRP Prelytix differentiates itself in the
ABM market with its end-to-end approach that spans the complete ABM
cycle and with its pervasive use of AI to generate actionable insights."
Ovum attributed the highest scores to those providers with the most
advanced capabilities across functional categories from marketing
execution to pervasive use of AI: NLP and ML, as well as market
execution capabilities including serving multiple B2B industries and
global and regional support personnel. MRP emerged as the one vendor
with the most rankings of “advanced capability” in almost every category.
“As the ABM vendor landscape continues to grow, enterprise marketing
professionals need to find partners who are truly global, offer a robust
service layer, and a scalable product,” says Kevin Cunningham, CEO of
MRP. “This recognition continues to validate our mission to provide an
always-on customer insights and engagement engine and leverage AI and
Machine Learning to drive continual, measurable improvement for our
customers.”
Additionally, the report further reinforces MRP’s versatility and focus
on strategic partnerships by working with its customers to reactivate
missed opportunities, paving the way for account-based engagement (ABE)
strategies. Most recently, MRP Prelytix helped one of its clients
generate $9M by reactivating stalled pipeline.
About MRP
For enterprise organizations that serve multiple geographies, lines of
business or industries, MRP Prelytix is the only ABM platform designed
to give you control of your data, visibility into your target market and
scale in the delivery of the highest impact engagement strategy. Leading
B2B sales and marketing organizations choose MRP for our ability to
deliver and measure revenue impact across a half-dozen online and
offline channels, our global workforce with expertise across 100
countries and 20 languages and our ability to simplify connections
between insight and action using the industry's first application of
real-time AI and Machine Learning. Powered by Kx, Prelytix sits on top
of the fastest streaming analytics database in the world. For more
information visit: www.mrpfd.com
About Kx
Kx is a division of First Derivatives, a global technology provider with
more than 20 years of experience working with some of the world’s
largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy
institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series
database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing,
streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best
possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive
analytics and applications across multiple industries.
For more information about Kx please visit www.kx.com.
For general inquiries, write to info@kx.com.
Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global
supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 15
offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its
headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005125/en/