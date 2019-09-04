Log in
MRS. MURPHY WINS TEACHER LOUNGE MAKEOVER FOR HOLLISTON H.S.

09/04/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

Holliston, Mass., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOLLISTON, Mass. – September 4, 2019 – Holliston High School educators came back to school to a fully renovated teacher lounge after winning the Ultimate Teacher Lounge Makeover sponsored by Concordia University-Portland.

Ms. Murphy, an English teacher and track & field coach, entered – and won – the Ultimate Teacher Lounge Makeover inside the 50-year-old Holliston High School building in Holliston, Mass.

"This new teacher lounge is a fantastic spot for educators to come together and collaborate,” said Ms. Murphy. “A lot of good things will happen here – a lot of progress, change, and connection with colleagues.”

With a 20,000+ nationwide teacher network, Concordia University-Portland and its College of Education understand how hard teachers work, and the University is raising awareness about supporting teachers.

Self-care is paramount to educator health and wellness, longevity in the profession, dedication to students, and to minimizing the potential for burnout. Nationwide, nearly 50 percent of new teachers leave the profession within their first five years, according to the National Commission on Teaching and America’s Future (NCTAF).

“We hope this renovated teacher lounge helps inspire and support the educators of Holliston High School,” said Concordia University-Portland spokesperson Madeline Turnock at the reveal event at Holliston H.S. on Aug. 26, 2019. “Communities everywhere can come together to support teachers and students.”

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @ConcordiaOnline.

ABOUT CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY

Concordia University-Portland is a nonprofit, private Lutheran university founded in 1905 with a mission of preparing leaders for the transformation of society. Concordia serves students nationwide on its campuses and online, through its College of Education, College of Health & Human Sciences, School of Management, and Concordia University School of Law in Boise, Idaho. For more information, visit www.cu-portland.edu and law.cu-portland.edu.

###

Attachment 

Madeline Turnock
Concordia University Portland
503-803-3729
mturnock@cu-portland.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2019
