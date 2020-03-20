MRV Engenharia e Participações : Material Fact - Buyback Program

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. CNPJ/ME nº 08.343.492/0001-20 NIRE 31.300.023.907 Publicly-traded company MATERIAL FACT Belo Horizonte, march 20, 2020 - MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company" or "MRV"), according to article 157, 4º paragraph from the Law No. 6.404/76, ("Brazilian Corporate Laws"), and Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM"), Instruction No. 358/02, communicates to the company's shareholders and the market, that the Company's Board of Directors, in the meeting held on march 16, 2020, approved the company's new buyback program ('BUYBACK'), according to CVM Instruction No. 567, issued 2015 ('ICVM 567'). The information required on Article 30, subsection XXXVI, CVM instruction No. 480, regarding the details of the buyback program are presented below on Attachment I. The Company's Chief Officers will decide, respecting the limits and characteristics approved by the Board of Directors and established by the current legislation, the most fortunate moment to execute the buyback program, as well as how many shares will eventually be repurchased. March 20, 2020 Belo Horizonte Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

ATTACHMENT I - BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S MEETING MINUTES HELD ON MARCH 16, 2020 APPROVAL OF STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ('Company'), in accordance with CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Instruction 480, Article 30, subsection XXXVI, issued in December 2009, would like to inform its shareholders and the overall market that the company's Board of Directors approved a stock buyback program on March 16, 2020, set out as follows: Set out a meticulously detailed objective for the operation, including expected economic effects; Company stock acquired from the buyback program will be maintained in treasury aiming to maximize value to the company shareholders, in which shares may be canceled, divested and/or used in company stock option programs. Disclose the number of shares (i) in circulation and (ii) shares in the treasury;

The number of shares currently in circulation stands at 293,845,542 (two hundred and ninety-three million, eight hundred and forty-five thousand and five hundred and forty-two) and, to date, there are 1,348 (one thousand, three hundred and forty-eight) shares held the treasury. Disclose the number of shares that may be acquired or divested;

A maximum of 15,000,000 (fifteen million) shares may be acquired in this program. Describe future agreements and voting guidelines between the company and secondary parties for operations, if any;

The company will not employ derivative instruments in the buyback program. Disclose operations undertaken outside of organized stock markets information such as; There are no agreements or voting guidelines between the company and secondary parties. In the event of operations carried out outside of organized stock markets, the following information shall be provided: a. The maximum (minimum) price at which shares were acquired (divested); and All acquisitions from the buyback will be carried out on the stock market at market prices. Shares that are used in the company's stock options may be transferred from eligible parties to plans outside of organized markets. In the event the reasons that justify carrying out operations at prices more than 10% (ten percent) higher for acquisition, or for prices more than 10% (ten percent) lower in the case of divestiture, the average share price considered by volume from the previous 10 (ten) trading sessions;

The future divestiture for shares acquired from a buyback at a price lower than the average quote may occur in the event of transfers to beneficiaries of company stock option plans which have been properly approved by the general shareholders and bear parameters for price calculations for these options.

Disclose the impacts that negotiation will have on shareholder control or the company's administrative structure;

The company does not view relevant impacts on how negotiations of a buyback may have on shareholder control and the company's administrative structure, since the company maintains a solid chain of command and control. Identify secondary parties, if known, and relationship to company, in addition to the standard accounting practices that deal with the issue, providing all of the required information as set out in CVM Instruction 481, Article 8, issued on December 17, 2009;

All shares acquired through the buyback will be carried out on the stock market, on which the company is not able to identify secondary parties of operations. Shares acquired through the buyback that are then used for stock options will be transferred to any eligible individual from any plan. Disclose where earned resources are being allocated, if any;

Shares acquired from the buyback will be held in the treasury, canceled or reissued on the market, and may also be part of the company's stock option plan or included in other company plan that are approved by the company's general shareholders. Disclose the maximum term for liquidation of authorized operations;

The maximum term for liquidation of authorized operations will be 18 (eighteen) months, starting from March 16, 2020, valid up to September 15, 2021, and remains within the right of the Board of Directors to establish the date that the buyback will be officially carried out. Identify financial institutions to oversee operations, if any;

SANTANDER CCVM S/A, headquartered at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2.041, 2.235 parte - 24º andar - São Paulo/SP; CREDIT SUISSE BRASIL S.A. CTVM, headquartered at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.064 13° andar - São Paulo/SP; BRADESCO S.A. CTVM, headquartered at Avenida Paulista, 1.450 7º andar - São Paulo/SP; BTG PACTUAL CTVM S.A., headquartered at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.729 10° andar - parte - São Paulo/SP; ITAÚ CV S/A, headquartered at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.400 10° andar - São Paulo/SP; FLOW CCTVM, headquartered at Rua Joaquim Floriano, 100 conjunto 121 - São Paulo/SP; H.H. PICCHIONI S.A. CCVM, headquartered at Avenida Bernardo Monteiro, 1.539 - Belo Horizonte/MG; Votorantim Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários, located at Av. das Nações Unidas, 14.171, Torre A - 14 andar - Vila Gertrudes - São Paulo/SP, CEP: 04794-000. Specify resources available to be employed, in accordance with CVM Instruction 567, Article 7, subsection 1, issued on September 17, 2015;

According to the company's most recent financial information for business closing December 31, 2019, the company holds resources in the amount of R$ 49,555,000 (forty-nine million, five hundred and fifty-five thousand Brazilian reals) in capital reserves, and R$ 475,573,000 (four hundred and seventy-five million, five hundred and seventy-three thousand Brazilian reals) in profit reserves (former legal reserves). In addition, the accumulated profit reserves may be used and shall be therefore posted on the company's financial statements through the buyback process. The actual number of shares forecast for the buyback will depend on the existence of available resources at the moment of acquisition, in accordance with CVM Instruction 567/15, Article 7.

13. Specify the reasons why Board members are assured that the stock buyback will not negatively affect financial commitments with creditors, nor negatively affect fixed or minimum mandatory dividends; Approval of the stock buyback was based on a study of cash flow carried out by the Board of Directors, taking into consideration a variety of scenarios in which the company may find itself exposed to risks. After careful analysis of the study, the Board members believe that the company has been deemed fully capable of paying its financial debts and meet all of its financial commitments. The Board members strongly believe that the buyback will not harm the company's financial commitments with creditors, nor will it impede the company from paying out fixed or minimum mandatory dividends.