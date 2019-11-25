MRV Engenharia e Participações : Material Fact - Extraordinary Dividends

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

GENERAL TAXPAYERS´ REGISTER No. CNPJ/MF No 08.343.492/0001-20

NIRE 31.300.023.907

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDENDS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR OF 2018

Belo Horizonte, November 25th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Company"), informs its shareholders and the Market in general, that at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 25th, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved the payment of extraordinary dividends by the Company, in the total amount of R$ 327,896,570.78, which will be made available on two different dates, both in 2019.

On November 27th, 2019, there will be the first payment of the extraordinary dividends, in the amount of R$ 163,948,285.39, the payable amount of the dividends is of R$ 0.370134837per common share issued by the Company, for the registered shareholders of the Company on the basis date of November 18th, 2019, considering repurchases, transfers and/or cancelations of shares until the present date.

The payment will be made in accordance with the procedures adopted by Banco Bradesco S.A., the depositary institution for the Company's shares, and by the Brazilian Clearing and Depository Corporation (CBLC).

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer