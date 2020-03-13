Log in
MRV Engenharia e Participações : Material Fact - Resignation of the Chief Officer for Real Estate Development

03/13/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 08.343.492/0001-20

NIRE 31.300.023.907

Public Company

MATERIAL FACT

Belo Horizonte, March 13th, 2020 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Company"), pursuant to article 26 of the Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 151 of Law 6404 ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that in the Chief Officers meeting, received a letter from Mr. HUDSON GONÇALVES ANDRADE, Brazilian, civil engineer, married, holder of professional identity card nº 60.262/D, issued by CREA / MG, registered with the CPF under nº 436.094.226-53,announcing his resignation, of the position as the Chief Officer for Real Estate Development, position which he was appointed in the Meeting of the Company's Board of Directors, held on March 15, 2019, and which terms of office would be 2 (two) years. Following the terms of the letter of resignation submitted to the Company, as per Attachement I.

Belo Horizonte, March 13th, 2020

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Attachment I

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 21:44:51 UTC
