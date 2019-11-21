Log in
MRV Engenharia e Participações : Material Fact - Update on Extraordinary General Meeting Call - AHS

11/21/2019 | 06:02pm EST

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Belo Horizonte, November 21, 2019 - MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporations Law "), and the regulations in force, as well as in accordance with the Material Facts disclosed on September 3, 4, and 16, 2019, as well as on October 3 and 22, 2019, hereby informs the following to its shareholders and the market in general.

The Company received the comments of its shareholders regarding any additional procedures that could be adopted by the Company in relation to the structure of the potential investment to be made in AHS Residential, LLC ("Transaction") and subjects related to the new corporate governance structure.

The Company's management and the Independent Committee evaluated each of the comments made by its shareholders and the new Transaction structure will contemplate the comments sent by the shareholders. In addition, the Company informs that, after the evaluation of the new Transaction structure by its independent committee, a new shareholders' call notice shall be sent until December 20, 2019. Such call notice will include an updated opinion of the independent committee and the opinions of the other governance bodies of the Company.

Additional information on the Transaction is available on the Company's investor relations website (https://ri.mrv.com.br/) and will be continuously disclosed to the market as its stages progress.

Belo Horizonte, November 21, 2019.

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 23:01:03 UTC
