MRV Engenharia e Participações : Notice to Shareholders - Extraordinary Dividends for the Fiscal Year of 2018 (Second Payment)

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
GENERAL TAXPAYERS´ REGISTER No. CNPJ/MF No 08.343.492/0001-20
NIRE 31.300.023.907
Publicly held Company
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDENDS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR OF 2018
Belo Horizonte, December 04th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Company"), informs its shareholders and the Market in general, that at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 25th, 2019 at 10:00 am, the Company's Board of Directors approved the payment of extraordinary dividends by the Company, in the total amount of R$ 327,896,570.77, which the second payment will be made available on December 20th, 2019.
The second payment of the extraordinary dividends, in the total amount of R$ 163,948,285.39, which represents approximately R$ 0.370130645per common share issued by the Company, for the registered shareholders of the Company on the basis date of December 10th, 2019, considering repurchases, transfers and/or cancelations of shares until the present date.
The payment will be made in accordance with the procedures adopted by Banco Bradesco S.A., the depositary institution for the Company's shares, and by the Brazilian Clearing and Depository Corporation (CBLC).
-
Individuals registered as shareholders of the Company on the basis date of December 10th, 2019 shall be entitled to the declared dividends (including).
-
The Company´s shares shall be negotiated ex-dividend as of December 11th, 2019 (including).
-
The dividends shall be paid in Brazilian Real (National Currency), on December 20th, 2019.
Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 22:04:02 UTC