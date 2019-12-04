Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MRV Engenharia e Participações : Notice to Shareholders - Extraordinary Dividends for the Fiscal Year of 2018 (Second Payment)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 05:05pm EST

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

GENERAL TAXPAYERS´ REGISTER No. CNPJ/MF No 08.343.492/0001-20

NIRE 31.300.023.907

Publicly held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDENDS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR OF 2018

Belo Horizonte, December 04th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Company"), informs its shareholders and the Market in general, that at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 25th, 2019 at 10:00 am, the Company's Board of Directors approved the payment of extraordinary dividends by the Company, in the total amount of R$ 327,896,570.77, which the second payment will be made available on December 20th, 2019.

The second payment of the extraordinary dividends, in the total amount of R$ 163,948,285.39, which represents approximately R$ 0.370130645per common share issued by the Company, for the registered shareholders of the Company on the basis date of December 10th, 2019, considering repurchases, transfers and/or cancelations of shares until the present date.

The payment will be made in accordance with the procedures adopted by Banco Bradesco S.A., the depositary institution for the Company's shares, and by the Brazilian Clearing and Depository Corporation (CBLC).

  1. Individuals registered as shareholders of the Company on the basis date of December 10th, 2019 shall be entitled to the declared dividends (including).
  2. The Company´s shares shall be negotiated ex-dividend as of December 11th, 2019 (including).
  3. The dividends shall be paid in Brazilian Real (National Currency), on December 20th, 2019.

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 22:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ProPetro Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:55pACWA Members Elect Steven LaMar as Association President
GL
05:55pOMA reports a 6.4% increase in November 2019 passenger traffic
GL
05:51pMMSI CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
BU
05:50pTITAN MEDICAL : Permanent Secretary Dermon Spence addresses participants at a training session in Livestock Breeding
PU
05:49pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:43pCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces December 2019 Monthly Distribution
AQ
05:43pARLO TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
BU
05:43pClearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Pricing of Offering of $600.0 Million “Green Bond”
GL
05:40p PRSA Colorado Announces 2020 Leadership Team
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes
5GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group