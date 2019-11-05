MRV Engenharia e Participações : Notice to the Market - Related Parties Transaction 0 11/05/2019 | 05:25pm EST Send by mail :

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Corporate Taxpayer´s register. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20 Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907 Publicly Held Company NOTICE TO THE MARKET Belo Horizonte, November 5th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Company"), in accordance with the terms of the Brazilian Securities Committee ("CVM") Instruction - CVM no.480/2009, as amended, announces to its shareholders and the market that, on October 25th,2019, was approved by the board of directors the divesture of 100% (one hundred per cent) of its quota of the following enterprise controlled by the company: (a) MRV MDI CIPRESTE INCORPORAÇÕES SPE LTDA., with headquarters at the city of Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, on Av. Professor Mario Werneck, No. 621, 10th floor, Conj. 02, Sala 02, Bairro Estoril, ZIP Code 30.455-610,under the general taxpayer´s register CNPJ/ME, No. 24.189.001/0001-94("MRV Cipreste"), for the total amount of R$ 15,866,997.00 (fifteen million and eight hundred and sixty six thousand and nine hundred and ninety seven reais); (b) MRV MDI DOM PEDRO I INCORPORAÇÕES SPE LTDA., with headquarters at the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo, at Rua Santa Maria Rossello, No. 180, Bairro Mansões Santo Antônio, ZIP Code 13.087-503,under general taxpayer´s register CNPJ/ME, No. 29.595.001/0001-08("MRV Dom Pedro"), for the total amount of R$ 25,445,541.00 (twenty five million four hundred and forty five thousand five hundred and forty one reais); (c) RENTAL POSITIVO INCORPORAÇÕES SPE LTDA., with headquarters at the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, at Rua Bispo Dom José, 2.205, sala 2A, Bairro Batel, ZIP Code 80.440-080,under general taxpayer´s register CNPJ/ME, No. 24.596.336/0001-27("Rental Positivo"), for the total amount of R$ 19,106,914.00 (nineteen million one hundred and six thousand nine hundred and fourteen reais); and (d) RENTAL LINDOIA INCORPORAÇÕES SPE LTDA., with headquarters at the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, at Rua Bispo Dom José, 2.205, sala 2C, Bairro Batel, ZIP Code 80.440-080,under general taxpayer´s register CNPJ/ME, No. 24.083.611/0001-09("Rental Lindoia") for the total amount of R$ 22,602,792.00 (twenty two million six hundred two thousand seven hundred and ninety two reais) along with MRV Cipreste, MRV Dom Pedro and Rental Positivo, "SPEs"), to LUGGO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO - FII, founded as a private Condominium , according to the law No. 8.668, of June 25, 1993, updated on ("Lei nº 8.668/93") and Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") instruction, No. 472, of October 31st, 2008, updated on ("CVM instruction No. 472"), under general taxpayer´s register CNPJ/ME, No. 34.835.191/0001-23,represented, according to the rules of procedures, by its Manager, INTER DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS LTDA., company with headquarters at the State of Minas Gerais, at the City of Belo Horizonte, at Avenida do Contorno, No. 7.777, bairro Lourdes, under general taxpayer´s register CNPJ/ME, No. 18.945.670/0001- 46, duly qualified and authorized by CVM for the professional exercise of securities portfolio management through CVM Declaratory Act No. 13,432, issued on December 9, 2013 ("Manager" and "Fund", respectively), using a quota purchase and sale contacts ("QPAs") between the Company and the Fund, according to Feasibility Study No. 8057/19 prepared by Colliers International do Brasil Consultoria LTDA. Considering the nature, scope and interest of the related party in the transaction and in accordance with the criteria defined by Management, the Company discloses below the information presented in Annex 30-XXXIII of ICVM instruction 480, having the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting attached (Attachment I): Related Parties Names MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S/A, LUGGO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO - FII, and INTER DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS LTDA. Issuer Relationship - MRV Engenharia e Participacoes S/A: Mr. Rubens Menezes Teixeira de Souza is the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Company's controlling shareholder, with a 32.44% owenership (according to the latest Reference Form, available on 03/10/2019 ), and Mr. Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza is the CEO, Member of the Board of Directors and Counselor. - LUGGO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND - FII, private condominium, managed by the company INTER DISTRIBUIDORA DE SECURITIES LTDA, of which Banco Inter is on the Corporate Board. - Banco Inter SA: the company has as its CEO Mr. João Vitor Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza, son of Mr. Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza and brother of Mr Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza. Date of the transaction October 25th, 2019 Subject of the contract The Advisory Agreement has the purpose of providing professional real estate advisory services and other services related to the Fund's investment decision making, specifically related to Real Estate Assets, by the Real Estate Advisor, in assistance of the Fund, pursuant to items II and III of article 31 of CVM Instruction 472. Main terms and - Signing of contract of divesture by the company, of 100% (one hundred per conditions cent) of its quota with suspended conditions ("QPAs") between the Company and the Fund, according to appraisal reports Feasibility Study No. 8057/19, prepared by Colliers International do Brasil Consultoria LTDA; - Operate as a real estate consultant to the Fund through the execution of a real estate consultancy agreement between the Company and the Fund. - Contract of execution of services by the Company undertaking the maintenance, conservation and repair of Real Estate Assets, whenever necessary and requested by the Fund. Counterparties' The counterparty (Luggo Real Estate Investment Fund - FII) is the buyer of participation in the the equity interest sold by the seller (MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A). transaction Detailed justification of why the issuer's management considered that this transaction took into account the commutative conditions or forecast compensatory payment The transaction is backed by Feasibility Study No. 8057/19, prepared by Colliers International do Brasil Consultoria LTDA. Taxpayers' register. (CNPJ/MF): 02.636.857/0001-28, issued on 07/13/1998. This study concluded that the Divestured are valued at the following amounts: MRV Cypress: R$ 15,866,997.00; Positive Rental: R$ 19,106,914.00; Rental Lindoia: R$ 22,602,792.00; MRV Dom Pedro: R $ 25,445,541.00. Belo Horizonte, November 5th, 2019 Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer Attachment I MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20 Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907 Publicly Held Company MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The Board of Directors' Meeting of MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company") was installed with the attendance of all the undersigned members, regardless of call. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza and having as its secretary Mrs. Maria Fernanda Nazareth Menin T. de Souza Maia, was held at 9:30 am of October 25th, 2019 at the Company's head office, in the city of Belo Horizonte, State of Minas Gerais, at Avenida Professor Mário Werneck, No. 621, Estoril, Zip Code 30455-610. In accordance with the Agenda, (i) approve divesture by the company, of 100% (one hundred per cent) of its quota of the following enterprise controlled by the company: (a) MRV MDI CIPRESTE INCORPORAÇÕES SPE LTDA., with headquarters at the city of Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, on Av. Professor Mario Werneck, No. 621, 10th floor, Conj. 02, Sala 02, Bairro Estoril, ZIP Code 30.455-610, under general taxpayer´s register CNPJ/ME, No. 24.189.001/0001-94 ("MRV Cipreste"), for the total amount of R$ 15,866,997.00 (fifteen million and eight hundred and sixty six thousand and nine hundred and ninety seven reais); (b) MRV MDI DOM PEDRO I INCORPORAÇÕES SPE LTDA., with headquarters at the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo, at Rua Santa Maria Rossello, No. 180, Bairro Mansões Santo Antônio, ZIP Code 13.087-503, under general taxpayer´s register CNPJ/ME, No. 29.595.001/0001-08 ("MRV Dom Pedro"), for the total amount of R$ 25,445,541.00 (twenty five million four hundred and forty five thousand five hundred and forty one reais); (c) RENTAL POSITIVO INCORPORAÇÕES SPE LTDA., with headquarters at the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, at Rua Bispo Dom José, 2.205, sala 2A, Bairro Batel, ZIP Code 80.440-080, under general taxpayer´s register CNPJ/ME, No. 24.596.336/0001-27 ("Rental Positivo"), for the total amount of R$ 19,106,914.00 (nineteen million one hundred and six thousand nine hundred and fourteen reais); and (d) RENTAL LINDOIA INCORPORAÇÕES SPE LTDA., with headquarters at the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, at Rua Bispo Dom José, 2.205, sala 2C, Bairro Batel, ZIP Code 80.440-080, under general taxpayer´s register CNPJ/ME, No. 24.083.611/0001-09 ("Rental Lindoia") for the total amount of R$ 22,602,792.00 (twenty two million six hundred two thousand seven hundred and ninety two reais) along with MRV Cipreste, MRV Dom Pedro and Rental Positivo, "SPEs"), to LUGGO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO - FII, founded as a private Condominium , according to the law No. 8.668, of June 25, 1993, updated on ("Lei nº 8.668/93") and Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") instruction, No. 472, of October 31st, 2008, updated on ("CVM instruction No. 472"), under general taxpayer´s register CNPJ/ME, No. 34.835.191/0001-23, represented, according to the rules of procedures, by its Manager, INTER DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS LTDA., company with headquarters at the State of Minas Gerais, at the City of Belo Horizonte, at Avenida do Contorno, No. 7.777, bairro Lourdes, under general taxpayer´s register CNPJ/ME, No. 18.945.670/0001-46, duly qualified and authorized by CVM for the professional exercise of securities portfolio management through CVM Declaratory Act No. 13,432, issued on December 9, 2013 ("Manager" and "Fund", respectively), using a quota purchase and sale contacts ("QPAs") between the Company and the Fund, according to Feasibility Study No. 8057/19 prepared by Colliers International do Brasil Consultoria LTDA (ii) following the compliance department analysis report, approval of the Company's hiring, through its line of business called Luggo, to act as real estate consultant to the Fund ("Real Estate Consultant"), by providing specialized consulting services in analysis, selection and evaluation of real estate assets and other integral assets, that may become part of the Fund's portfolio, lease and management of the leased real estate assets owned by the Fund, among other activities and services authorized pursuant to items II and III of CVM Instruction 472, as well as to act as condominium manager of the Fund's real estate assets ("Real Estate Assets"), by entering into a real estate advisory agreement between the Company and the Fund ("Advisory Agreement"), with remuneration according to the draft of the showcased contracts minute; (iii) following the compliance department analysis report, approval of the contracting of services by the Company to perform the maintenance, conservation and repair of Real Estate Assets, whenever necessary and requested by the Fund; (iv) election of the members of the Innovation Committee, with terms in office of 2 (two) years, and permitted reelection of the following members: Mr. Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza; Mr. Sílvio Romero de Lemos Meira; Mr. Rafael Menin Teixeira de Souza; Mrs. Maria Fernanda Nazareth Menin T. de Souza Maia; Mrs. Junia Maria de Sousa Lima Galvão; and Mr. Rodrigo Martins de Resende; (v) Approval of the Internal Regulations of the Innovation Committee; (vi) election of members of the Legal Committee: with terms in office of 2 (two) years, and permitted reelection of the following members: Mr. Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza; Mr. Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza; Mrs. Maria Fernanda N. Menin T. de Souza Maia; Mr. Raphael Rocha Lafetá; and Mr. Guilherme Silva Freitas. (vii) Authorization, to the Board of Executive Officers, to perform all acts and sign all documents necessary to comply with the above resolutions. Resolutions: The Directors unanimous resolved, without any reservations and restrictions, to approve: (i) the disposal of SPEs and the execution of the QPAs; (ii) hiring of Luggo to act as Real Estate Consultant of the Fund through the execution of the Consulting Agreement; (iii) hiring the Company as a service provider of the Fund, as part of the maintenance, upkeep and repair of the Fund's real estate assets, whenever necessary, in accordance with the needs of the Fund and the Company's availability; (iv) election of members of the Innovation Committee, with terms of office of 2 (two) years, allowed reelection; (v) the Internal Regulations of the Innovation Committee; (vi) election of members of the Legal Committee: with terms in office of 2 (two) years, allowed reelection; (vii) Authorization, to the Board of Executive Officers, to perform all acts and sign all documents necessary to comply with the above resolutions. 