MRV Engenharia e Participações : Notice to the Market - STANDARD AND POOR'S REAFFIRMS MRV´S RATING ‘brAAA´ IN NATIONAL SCALE.

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20
Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
STANDARD AND POOR'S REAFFIRMS MRV´S RATING 'brAAA´ IN NATIONAL
SCALE.
Belo Horizonte, October 17th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that Standard and Poor's has published on September 19th, 2019 a report reaffirming the Long-Term National Scale Rating for the company in ´brAAA´, with the corporate rating perspective as stable.
