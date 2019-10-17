Log in
MRV Engenharia e Participações : Notice to the Market - STANDARD AND POOR'S REAFFIRMS MRV´S RATING 'brAAA´ IN NATIONAL SCALE.

10/17/2019 | 06:24pm EDT

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

STANDARD AND POOR'S REAFFIRMS MRV´S RATING 'brAAA´ IN NATIONAL

SCALE.

Belo Horizonte, October 17th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that Standard and Poor's has published on September 19th, 2019 a report reaffirming the Long-Term National Scale Rating for the company in ´brAAA´, with the corporate rating perspective as stable.

For further information, contact our IR team:

Investor Relations

Number.: +55 (31) 3615-8153

E-mail: ri@mrv.com.br

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 22:23:06 UTC
