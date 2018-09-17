Log in
MRZ Named #60 on Houston Business Journal’s Fast 100 List

09/17/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiddletonRaines+Zapata (MRZ) is proud to announce that it has been named #60 on the Houston Business Journal’s Fast 100 list. This list acknowledges the fastest growing private companies that are headquartered in Houston and have been doing business for a minimum of five years. It is ranked by revenue growth over a three-year period.

Fast 100 Logo


When asked what this award means to MRZ, Managing Partner Wesley Middleton said, “It is an honor for the MRZ team to be recognized for our energy, drive and dedication to our culture of growth and innovation.  Being recognized by the Fast 100 affirms the vision we had when the firm was founded, to be a leader in the Houston market.”

MRZ’s Partner of Practice Growth, Evan Tierce, added, “Making the HBJ's Fast 100 list has been a goal since we opened our doors and it's extremely gratifying to have been recognized alongside so many exceptional companies in the Houston area. ‘Fast’ produces a unique set of challenges that can test the grit and cohesion of even the best teams. MRZers are a special bunch and have displayed tremendous commitment and entrepreneurial spirit to grow and better serve our clients.  I'm proud to work with such a talented team of professionals.”

About MRZ

MRZ provides tax, audit, accounting and advisory, and valuation services to privately held middle-market businesses and individuals. The firm has developed a reputation for delivering innovative accounting and tax solutions through a high-energy, hands-on client experience.

To learn more about MRZ, or for more information about their accounting and tax services, visit them online at www.mrzllp.com.

Press Contact:
Catherine Seitz
Brand Experience Officer
cseitz@mrzllp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
