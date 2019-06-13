MSC Grandiosa To Introduce New Smart Features To "MSC for Me"

GENEVA, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises, the world's largest privately-owned cruise line and market leader in Europe, South America, South Africa and the Gulf, is set to launch the Company's sixth connected cruise ship later this year, MSC Grandiosa. To be christened in the Port of Hamburg on November 9, the ship will also introduce next-level MSC for Me features, brand new for 2019.

MSC for Me is a multi-channel digital program that enables guests to interact with the ship and crew members to better serve their needs, save them time and really get the most of their cruise. Since its introduction on board MSC Meraviglia in 2017, the digital innovation program has been expanded to four more ships — MSC Seaside, MSC Seaview, MSC Splendida and MSC Bellissima, each time adding more features to improve guest experience.

MSC Cruises CEO, Gianni Onorato, commented: "Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at MSC Cruises, and technology does not stand still. Since launching our industry-leading digital innovation program MSC for Me in 2017, we continued to research and implement the latest technologies that are specifically designed to enhance our guest experience, ensuring that they can make the most of the rich array of services, activities and facilities that we offer on board our ships."

As an expansion of the program, MSC Cruises first introduced ZOE, the world's first virtual personal cruise assistant, on board MSC Bellissima in March. ZOE is a ground-breaking AI voice activated technology that will also launch on MSC Grandiosa later this year.

Alongside ZOE, MSC Cruises has introduced a number of new guest-centric digital innovations to its industry-leading connected guest experience for 2019. The new features introduced this year offer guests the chance to better plan everything they want to experience before they even set foot on board as well as during the cruise. These services include the option to book packages through the MSC for Me app and add them already to their personal agenda. Meanwhile, new onboard services such as the Friends & Family Locator and the MSC for Me Chat, help guests to stay connected with the people they are traveling with. All these innovations are designed to save valuable time for the guest that they can spend more time enjoying their vacation.

GET PLANNING BEFORE THE CRUISE

In order to help guests plan their cruise prior to departure, they can download the MSC for Me app and begin booking services simply and easily. Before embarking, guests can benefit from the following MSC for Me features:

NEW! Guests can begin to plan their time aboard by adding selected pre-booked experiences to their pre-cruise personal agenda, whether it be excursions, specialty restaurant reservation or that exciting Cirque du Soleil at Sea show.

NEW! Pre-registering of a credit card through the app prior to the cruise is then one less thing that guests need to do when they embark, giving them more time to enjoy their cruise once on board.

MAKE THE MOST OF THE TIME ON BOARD

NEW! Friends and Family Locator. This new paid-for service means friends and family traveling together will never get lost. Guests can purchase a special MSC for Me wristband with Bluetooth, Low Energy technology, and find their loved ones at any time on the ship map shown on their MSC for Me app. This new feature is being introduced in addition to the Kids Locator service launched in 2017, where parents can keep track of and see their kids' location on board.

NEW! MSC for Me Chat. Guests are now able to message each other directly through the MSC for Me app, without the need for an internet package. To begin chatting, guests simply scan the QR code on their friend's app and begin chatting. The chat feature makes meeting up simple, like where to enjoy a pre-dinner drink or afternoon cocktail together.

NEW! ZOE, developed in partnership with HARMAN and Samsung Electronics, is MSC Cruises' industry leading voice-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) found in every stateroom on MSC Bellissima, and coming soon on MSC Grandiosa. Speaking seven languages, she can answer hundreds of questions about the cruise, provide information about onboard facilities, offer guidance and suggestions, and help book services.

NEW! A handy 'what to eat' feature has been added to the MSC for Me app to give guests insight into the local must-eat ingredients or dishes to try in port as they cruise from destination to destination. For example, in Barcelona, try "LA BOMBA", one of Barcelona's most iconic tapas dishes, a potato croquette served with two different sauces: a white garlic aioli and a rich and spicy tomato sauce.

In addition to the new features introduced this year, MSC for Me continues to offer:

Mobile check-in to save time on embarkation day for simple transition from ashore to onboard

Navigating the ship with an interactive map on the MSC for Me app helps guests get around the ship quickly and easily with step-by-step instructions

app helps guests get around the ship quickly and easily with step-by-step instructions Guests can plan their cruise in real time, browsing through daily events, activities, and highlights on the app, in-cabin TV and interactive screens throughout the ship

NFC wristbands will connect guests to the ship's services so that they can book services through the interactive digital screens, open their stateroom door and more

MORE INFORMATION ON MSC GRANDIOSA

MSC Grandiosa is the third ship of the innovative Meraviglia generation and the first of the Meraviglia-Plus class. She will become the fifth new next-generation ship MSC Cruises has launched in just two and a half years.

Meraviglia generation ships have been designed to meet every need of the modern cruise guest. The extraordinary design, wide array of facilities and entertainment make these ships ideal for the whole family. Designed for all seasons, they can call at most of the world's international cruise ports.

MSC Grandiosa will become the largest ship in the MSC Cruises fleet with further enriched facilities, more staterooms, more public space and new features.

The Company's new flagship will be christened on November 9 in the Port of Hamburg. Following the glamorous event, she will sail the winter season in the Mediterranean, calling at iconic destinations including Barcelona, Palermo, Marseille and Valletta in Malta.

For more information about MSC for Me or MSC Grandiosa, please visit www.msccruises.com.

For more media information, please visit http://www.mscpressarea.com/en_US

