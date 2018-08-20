MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Particulars of Director
|
Name
|
DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
15/08/2018
|
47,500
|
Others
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Dato' Dr Patrick Yong Mian Thong
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Share split
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
2
|
15/08/2018
|
95,000
|
Others
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Dato' Dr Ir Yong Mian Thong
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Bonus share
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Share split involving the subdivision of every 1 existing ordinary share in Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad into 2 subdivided shares and 1 Bonus Share for every 1 existing Split Share
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
190,000
|
Direct (%)
|
0.047
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
|
Date of notice
|
20/08/2018
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
20/08/2018
