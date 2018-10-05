Log in
MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG

10/05/2018 | 07:18am CEST
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Date: 05 October 2018


Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG
Descriptions(Class) ORDINARY SHARES

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

1

02/10/2018

1,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
2

03/10/2018

900

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred ACQUISITION OF SHARES
Nature of interest Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 191,900
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Date of notice 05/10/2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 05/10/2018

Disclaimer

MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 05:17:03 UTC
