MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Information Compiled By KLSE
Particulars of Director
|
Name
|
DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
ORDINARY SHARES
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
02/10/2018
|
1,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
2
|
03/10/2018
|
900
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
ACQUISITION OF SHARES
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
191,900
|
Direct (%)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
|
Date of notice
|
05/10/2018
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
05/10/2018
MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 05:17:03 UTC