MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' ROBERT TEO KENG TUAN

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Particulars of Director
|
Name
|
DATO' ROBERT TEO KENG TUAN
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
15/08/2018
|
70,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
BHP Corp Sdn Bhd
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Share split
|
Consideration (if any)
|
2
|
15/08/2018
|
56,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Tebrau Sentral (M) Sdn Bhd
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Share split
|
Consideration (if any)
|
3
|
15/08/2018
|
50,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Yellow Gold Equities Sdn Bhd
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Share split
|
Consideration (if any)
|
4
|
15/08/2018
|
140,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
BHP Corp Sdn Bhd
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Bonus share
|
Consideration (if any)
|
5
|
15/08/2018
|
112,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Tebrau Sentral (M) Sdn Bhd
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Bonus share
|
Consideration (if any)
|
6
|
15/08/2018
|
100,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Yellow Gold Equities Sdn Bhd
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Bonus share
|
Consideration (if any)
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
1. Share split involving the subdivision of every 1 existing ordinary share in Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad into 2 subdivided shares; and 2. 1 Bonus Share for every 1 existing Split Share
|
Nature of interest
|
Deemed Interest
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
Direct (%)
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
352,000
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
Date of notice
|
16/08/2018
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
17/08/2018
