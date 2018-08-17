Log in
MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' ROBERT TEO KENG TUAN

08/17/2018 | 08:21am CEST
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Date: 17 August 2018


Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATO' ROBERT TEO KENG TUAN
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

1

15/08/2018

70,000

Others

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder BHP Corp Sdn Bhd
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share split
Consideration (if any)
2

15/08/2018

56,000

Others

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Tebrau Sentral (M) Sdn Bhd
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share split
Consideration (if any)
3

15/08/2018

50,000

Others

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Yellow Gold Equities Sdn Bhd
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share split
Consideration (if any)
4

15/08/2018

140,000

Others

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder BHP Corp Sdn Bhd
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Bonus share
Consideration (if any)
5

15/08/2018

112,000

Others

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Tebrau Sentral (M) Sdn Bhd
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Bonus share
Consideration (if any)
6

15/08/2018

100,000

Others

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Yellow Gold Equities Sdn Bhd
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Bonus share
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 1. Share split involving the subdivision of every 1 existing ordinary share in Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad into 2 subdivided shares; and 2. 1 Bonus Share for every 1 existing Split Share
Nature of interest Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 352,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Date of notice 16/08/2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 17/08/2018

Disclaimer

MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:20:04 UTC
