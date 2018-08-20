MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - STRAITS TRADING AMALGAMATED RESOURCES SDN BHD

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Date: 20 August 2018
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
STRAITS TRADING AMALGAMATED RESOURCES SDN BHD
Address
LEVEL 19-1, MENARA MILENIUM, JALAN DAMANLELA, PUSAT BANDAR DAMANSARA
KUALA LUMPUR
50490 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
674471-A
Nationality/Country of incorporation
Malaysia
Descriptions (Class)
ORDINARY SHARE
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
15 Aug 2018
17,374,500
Others
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Straits Trading Amalgamated Resources Sdn Bhd
Address of registered holder
Level 19-1, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Share Split
2
15 Aug 2018
34,749,000
Others
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Straits Trading Amalgamated Resources Sdn Bhd
Address of registered holder
Level 19-1, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Bonus Issue
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
SHARE SPLIT INVOLVING THE SUBDIVISION OF EVERY 1 EXISTING ORDINARY SHARE INTO 2 SUBDIVIDED SHARES AND 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 1 EXISTING SHARE SPLIT
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Direct (units)
69,498,000
Direct (%)
17.374
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
69,498,000
Date of notice
20 Aug 2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
20 Aug 2018
