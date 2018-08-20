MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - SWORD INVESTMENTS PTE LTD

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Date: 20 August 2018
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
SWORD INVESTMENTS PTE LTD
Address
1 WALLICH STREET
#15-01 GUOCO TOWER
SINGAPORE
078881 SINGAPORE
Singapore.
Company No.
198200563G
Nationality/Country of incorporation
Singapore
Descriptions (Class)
ORDINARY SHARE
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
15 Aug 2018
5,396,300
Others
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Sword Investments Pte Ltd
Address of registered holder
1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Share Split
2
15 Aug 2018
10,792,600
Others
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Sword Investments Pte Ltd
Address of registered holder
1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Bonus Issue
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
SHARE SPLIT INVOLVING THE SUBDIVISION OF EVERY 1 EXISTING ORDINARY SHARE INTO 2 SUBDIVIDED SHARES AND 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 1 EXISTING SHARE SPLIT
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Direct (units)
21,585,200
Direct (%)
5.396
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
21,585,200
Date of notice
20 Aug 2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
20 Aug 2018
