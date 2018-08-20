MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - TAN CHIN TUAN PTE LTD

|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
15 Aug 2018
|
28,090,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
The Straits Trading Company Limited
|
Address of registered holder
|
1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Share split
|
2
|
15 Aug 2018
|
56,180,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
The Straits Trading Company Limited
|
Address of registered holder
|
1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Bonus Issue
|
3
|
15 Aug 2018
|
5,396,300
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Sword Investments Pte Ltd
|
Address of registered holder
|
1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Share Split
|
4
|
15 Aug 2018
|
10,792,600
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Sword Investments Pte Ltd
|
Address of registered holder
|
1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Bonus Issue
|
5
|
15 Aug 2018
|
3,700,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Baxterly Holidngs Pte Ltd
|
Address of registered holder
|
1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Share Split
|
6
|
15 Aug 2018
|
7,400,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Baxterly Holdings Pte Ltd
|
Address of registered holder
|
1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Bonus Issue
|
7
|
15 Aug 2018
|
17,374,500
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Straits Trading Amalgamated Resources Sdn Bhd
|
Address of registered holder
|
Level 19-1, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Share Split
|
8
|
15 Aug 2018
|
34,749,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Straits Trading Amalgamated Resources Sdn Bhd
|
Address of registered holder
|
Level 19-1, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Bonus Issue
|
9
|
15 Aug 2018
|
285,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Redring Solder (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
|
Address of registered holder
|
Lot 17486-A, Jalan Dua Taman Selayang Baru Selayang 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Share Split
|
10
|
15 Aug 2018
|
570,000
|
Others
|
Deemed Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Redring Solder (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
|
Address of registered holder
|
Lot 17486-A, Jalan Dua Taman Selayang Baru Selayang 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor.
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Bonus Issue