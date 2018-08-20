Log in
MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - THE CAIRNS PTE LTD

08/20/2018 | 01:21pm CEST
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

Investment Calculator

Date: 20 August 2018



Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name THE CAIRNS PTE LTD
Address 1 WALLICH STREET
#15-01 GUOCO TOWER
SINGAPORE
078881 SINGAPORE
Singapore.
Company No. 200502854M
Nationality/Country of incorporation Singapore
Descriptions (Class) ORDINARY SHARE

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 15 Aug 2018

28,090,000

Others Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder The Straits Trading Company Limited
Address of registered holder 1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share split
2 15 Aug 2018

56,180,000

Others Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder The Straits Trading Company Limited
Address of registered holder 1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Bonus Issue
3 15 Aug 2018

5,396,300

Others Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder Sword Investments Pte Ltd
Address of registered holder 1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share Split
4 15 Aug 2018

10,792,600

Others Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder Sword Investments Pte Ltd
Address of registered holder 1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Bonus Issue
5 15 Aug 2018

3,700,000

Others Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder Baxterly Holidngs Pte Ltd
Address of registered holder 1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share Split
6 15 Aug 2018

7,400,000

Others Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder Baxterly Holdings Pte Ltd
Address of registered holder 1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Bonus Issue
7 15 Aug 2018

17,374,500

Others Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder Straits Trading Amalgamated Resources Sdn Bhd
Address of registered holder Level 19-1, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share Split
8 15 Aug 2018

34,749,000

Others Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder Straits Trading Amalgamated Resources Sdn Bhd
Address of registered holder Level 19-1, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Bonus Issue
9 15 Aug 2018

285,000

Others Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder Redring Solder (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Address of registered holder Lot 17486-A, Jalan Dua Taman Selayang Baru Selayang 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share Split
10 15 Aug 2018

570,000

Others Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder Redring Solder (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Address of registered holder Lot 17486-A, Jalan Dua Taman Selayang Baru Selayang 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor.
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Bonus Issue

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred SHARE SPLIT INVOLVING THE SUBDIVISION OF EVERY 1 EXISTING ORDINARY SHARE INTO 2 SUBDIVIDED SHARES AND 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 1 EXISTING SHARE SPLIT
Nature of interest Deemed Interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 219,383,200
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 54.846
Total no of securities after change 219,383,200
Date of notice 20 Aug 2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 20 Aug 2018

Back

Disclaimer

MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 11:20:02 UTC
