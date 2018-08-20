MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - THE STRAITS TRADING COMPANY LIMITED

No Date of change No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

1 15 Aug 2018 28,090,000 Others Direct Interest

Name of registered holder The Straits Trading Company Limited

Address of registered holder 1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.

Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share split

2 15 Aug 2018 56,180,000 Others Direct Interest

Name of registered holder The Straits Trading Company Limited

Address of registered holder 1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.

Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Bonus Issue

3 15 Aug 2018 5,396,300 Others Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Sword Investments Pte Ltd

Address of registered holder 1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.

Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share Split

4 15 Aug 2018 10,792,600 Others Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Sword Investments Pte Ltd

Address of registered holder 1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.

Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Bonus Issue

5 15 Aug 2018 3,700,000 Others Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Baxterly Holidngs Pte Ltd

Address of registered holder 1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.

Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share Split

6 15 Aug 2018 7,400,000 Others Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Baxterly Holdings Pte Ltd

Address of registered holder 1, Wallich Street, #15-01, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881.

Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Bonus Issue

7 15 Aug 2018 17,374,500 Others Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Straits Trading Amalgamated Resources Sdn Bhd

Address of registered holder Level 19-1, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur.

Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share Split

8 15 Aug 2018 34,749,000 Others Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Straits Trading Amalgamated Resources Sdn Bhd

Address of registered holder Level 19-1, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur.

Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Bonus Issue

9 15 Aug 2018 285,000 Others Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Redring Solder (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Address of registered holder Lot 17486-A, Jalan Dua Taman Selayang Baru Selayang 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor.

Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Share Split

10 15 Aug 2018 570,000 Others Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Redring Solder (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Address of registered holder Lot 17486-A, Jalan Dua Taman Selayang Baru Selayang 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor.