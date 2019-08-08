MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30/06/2019

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2018
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2018
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1
Revenue
289,082
326,816
596,528
683,770
2
Profit/(loss) before tax
11,558
6,326
22,924
13,390
3
Profit/(loss) for the period
7,484
2,459
16,085
7,043
4
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
7,484
2,459
16,085
7,043
5
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
1.90
0.60
4.00
1.80
6
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
0.8900
0.8700
Disclaimer
