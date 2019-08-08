Log in
MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30/06/2019

08/08/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR QUARTER

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER

CURRENT YEAR TO DATE

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2018

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2018

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1 Revenue

289,082

326,816

596,528

683,770

2 Profit/(loss) before tax

11,558

6,326

22,924

13,390

3 Profit/(loss) for the period

7,484

2,459

16,085

7,043

4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

7,484

2,459

16,085

7,043

5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)

1.90

0.60

4.00

1.80

6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)

0.8900

0.8700

Disclaimer

MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:14:08 UTC
