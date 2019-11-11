Log in
MSC Malaysia Smelting Bhd : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30/09/2019

11/11/2019

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR QUARTER

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER

CURRENT YEAR TO DATE

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1 Revenue

204,307

309,432

800,835

993,202

2 Profit/(loss) before tax

38,142

17,019

61,066

30,409

3 Profit/(loss) for the period

30,553

11,659

46,638

18,702

4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

30,553

11,660

46,638

18,703

5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)

7.60

2.90

11.70

4.70

6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)

0.9600

0.8700

Disclaimer

MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 10:19:00 UTC
