MSC Material Sciences : Material Sciences Corporation Joins The North American Steel Alliance

Material Sciences Corporation (MSC) is pleased to announce that they have become the newest member/owner of the North American Steel Alliance (NASA). Since 1951, MSC has been championing innovation in quality, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness to the automotive, construction and consumer goods industries.

Mike Noble, MSC's Chief Commercial Officer notes, 'One of the key factors influencing our decision to invest as a member/owner was the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue with so many diverse companies that are a part of our industry.'

