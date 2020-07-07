Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MSC Responds to Recent EU Shipping Carbon Emissions Data Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 02:44pm EDT
  • MSC is disappointed and highly concerned by the incorrect and misleading interpretation of data presented by Transport & Environment in relation to MSC carbon emissions reported under the EU MRV scheme.
  • The ratio of CO2 emissions per ton of cargo MSC moves is among the lowest in the industry.
  • A complete analysis of the raw data recorded in the EU MRV shows that only 40-45% of the emissions reported by MSC, a global carrier, apply to the geographical area of the EU.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a global leader in shipping and logistics, is heavily investing in its fleet and low-carbon technology to support decarbonising the shipping industry.

In response to the recent analysis conducted by a NGO Transport & Environment on carbon emissions in the EU, MSC issued the following statement:

In addition to its massive investment in reducing emissions, MSC fully supports reporting CO2 emissions transparently and precisely in the European Union (EU) Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) system, as mandated by EU legislation.

To provide a comprehensive and accurate conclusion, CO2 emissions should be compared on an equal basis. An analysis focusing on shipping emissions in the EU should only take into account emissions which actually occurred in the geographical area of the EU, if it is going to be compared to other sources limited to the same area. This is particularly relevant for a global company such as MSC, which operates in all the world's major shipping lanes. A complete analysis would show that only 40-45% of the emissions reported by MSC in the MRV were actually in the EU. In addition, a correct analysis would also show that MSC has achieved 2.5% YOY (year-over-year) reduction in absolute emissions under the EU MRV scheme in a single year.

Also, the raw data in this report reflects MSC's leadership position (volume) in Europe and should be put into context with the amount of cargo carried. The ratio of CO2 emissions per ton of cargo MSC moves is among the lowest in the industry.

Around 90% of the world's trade is transported by sea. As an essential cog for global trade, MSC like other shipping lines, is a carrier bringing people everyday goods such as medicines, food, fresh produce and clothes. Without shipping, these goods would need to be transported by road or air which would significantly increase carbon emissions.

Read the full statement here.

Accredited journalists may contact media@msc.com for further information.

Disclaimer

MSC - Mediterranean Shipping Company SA published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 18:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53pWall Street slips after strong recent rally, as COVID cases mount
RE
02:49pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping 7-County Western Nevada Region Respond to Coronavirus
PU
02:49pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping Communities in Hampden and Hampshire Counties Massachusetts Respond to Coronavirus
PU
02:44pMSC Responds to Recent EU Shipping Carbon Emissions Data Analysis
PU
02:44pSINN FÉIN : Suckler Beef Farmers require support now – Matt Carthy TD
PU
02:41pTHE QUARTER AFTER THE HALF : Why the next three months are key for stocks
RE
02:24pPUMP GAS VS E85 : Tunable Performance For Your Turbo
PU
02:24pLargest U.S. airlines move toward federal loans; United warns about COVID-19 surge
RE
02:21pShell weighs sale of Convent, Louisiana refinery - sources
RE
02:21pFAIRYLAND, BAKER, TENNIS CLUB : a snapshot of pandemic aid in one city
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
2WIRECARD AG : Wirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers
3BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports full year operating loss, kee..
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
5BMW AG : BMW : increases sales of electrified vehicles in first half-year, despite COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group