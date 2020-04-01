MSC Software : To Drive Innovation in the Computer-Aided Engineering Market With New Chief Technology Officer, Bruce Engelmann

NEWPORT BEACH, California, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Software Corporation (MSC), a global leader in Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) simulation software and services and part of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division, today announced Bruce Engelmann as the company's new Chief Technology Officer, effective 1 April 2020.

In this role, Engelmann will lead research and development and be responsible for technology leadership and solutions development across the complete MSC design and engineering product line. He will work across the Hexagon technology portfolio to develop synergies across product lines and drive innovation to deliver solutions faster to market that meet changing customer needs in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market.

Engelmann joins MSC after a long tenure at Dassault Systèmes Simulia Corp, where he was responsible for advancing SIMULIA's technology leadership position and directing the company's technical software development. He achieved his Ph.D. in Civil Engineering and Applied Mechanics at Northwestern University in 1986, and in his 35-year career has led a variety of technology and advanced mechanics innovations in simulation software. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2018.

Commenting on his appointment, Engelmann said: "I'm delighted to join MSC, with its unique breadth and depth of solutions. As part of Hexagon, we have an exceptional range of market-leading technologies in our portfolio, from Simufact, to Digimat, to Volume Graphics. I do not know of any other company that can offer such a complete package from design simulation right through to manufacturing and I feel these capabilities give us a distinct advantage in the CAE space.

"The CAE industry has been talking about bringing the virtual and the real world together for over 20 years, but MSC's suite of world-class solutions, combined with Hexagon's metrology and measurement data expertise is making that ambition a reality, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Paolo Guglielmini, CEO of MSC Software and President of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division said: "Bruce's knowledge and experience will be invaluable as MSC Software and Hexagon seek to build upon our leading reputation in the CAE industry; helping our customers improve quality, save time and reduce costs by integrating simulation into the design and manufacturing processes."

