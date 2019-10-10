Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MSCI embraces China's newly-launched STAR tech stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:25am EDT
Gong is pictured before the listing ceremony of the first batch of companies on STAR Market at Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - MSCI plans to include stocks listed on China's newly-launched, Nasdaq-style STAR market in its indexes from next month, as international investors seek opportunities in the world's second largest economy.

Beijing is continuing to open up its financial markets despite the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade spat, while major index providers, including MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P, have begun or are stepping up index inclusion of China A-shares.

Stocks listed on China's STAR market will be included in the MSCI China Indexes and their derived indexes, if they meet eligibility requirements, MSCI said in a statement on Thursday.

The move could potentially improve liquidity in the market and expand foreign investors' access to the country's tech sector, to which Beijing is providing policy support to reduce its foreign dependence.

China launched STAR in July, as Beijing seeks tech self-sufficiency amid the bruising trade war with the United States.

MSCI said the inclusion is separate from adding China A shares to MSCI China and the MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes.

Following MSCI's announcement, 32 of the 33 stocks on the STAR market gained ground on the day.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. 1.02% 7903.74246 Delayed Quote.20.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aDollar takes a dive, euro catapulted higher as U.S.-China talks start
RE
05:52aMost end lower, trade fears turn investors cautious
RE
05:50aForeigners net sellers of Japan stocks for second week ended Oct 4
RE
05:46aWorld Bank trims 2019-2021 growth outlook for Philippines
RE
05:43aOil prices dip despite latest U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:42aEgypt's annual urban consumer inflation falls to 4.8% in Sept as reforms bite
RE
05:41aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Hungarian-US cooperation is a success story
PU
05:40aOil prices dip despite latest U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:39aDollar takes a dive, euro catapulted higher as U.S.-China talks start
RE
05:36aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Labour Force Survey (LFS), July 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
5HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH's strong third-quarter numbers lift European luxury good stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group