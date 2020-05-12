MSCI to Add Zoom Video Communications to World Index, Among Others

Log in
05/12/2020 | 08:35pm EDT

By Martin Mou

MSCI Inc. is set to add Zoom Video Communications Inc., Liberty Broadband Corp. and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to the MSCI World Index following its latest review.

The three companies are the largest entrants to the index under MSCI's May review, which made 62 additions and 93 deletions to the index, MSCI said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, China-based Offcn Education Technology Co. and dairy company China Feihe Ltd. are among the largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the index provider said.

The two Chinese companies alongside Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co., a China-based maker of automotive parts, will also be included in the MSCI China All Shares Index, MSCI said.

MSCI said all the changes will be implemented as of May 29 close.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED -1.37% 14.44 End-of-day quote.-1.63%
KEURIG DR PEPPER -1.26% 26.59 Delayed Quote.-6.98%
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION -1.85% 123.57 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION -1.52% 121.17 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
MSCI, INC. -0.04% 347.12 Delayed Quote.34.45%
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 3.35% 27.16 End-of-day quote.2.18%
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD -0.62% 14.39 End-of-day quote.-0.96%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -3.27% 161.04 Delayed Quote.136.68%
