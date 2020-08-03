MSD Partners Names Kevin Brown and John Civantos as New Leaders of Private Capital Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSD Partners, L.P. today announced the appointments of Kevin Brown and John Civantos as Co-Heads of the Firm's Private Capital Group (MSD PCG). MSD PCG leads MSD Partners' private equity effort, investing in outstanding businesses with world-class management teams.

Doug Londal, the head of MSD PCG since 2015, has decided to step away from day-to-day running of the group in order to allow the next generation of leaders to continue to grow the private capital business. Mr. Londal will remain a Partner of the Firm and will continue to work with existing portfolio companies, source investment opportunities and help manage investor relationships.

Mr. Brown joined MSD PCG in 2016, and he most recently has served as Senior Managing Director of MSD PCG. Prior to MSD, he was a Partner with Court Square Capital Partners, where he worked primarily in the Industrials sector for 10 years. Before Court Square, Mr. Brown was with Apax Partners focusing on investments in the Media, Late-Stage Software, and Tech-Enabled Business Services sectors. Since joining MSD, Mr. Brown has lead the Firm's control investments in Endries International, Hayward Industries and Ring Container Technologies.

Mr. Civantos most recently was a Managing Partner with Court Square Capital Partners, which he joined in 2004. At Court Square, Mr. Civantos was primarily focused on the firm's efforts investing in the Business Services and Technology sectors. Mr. Brown and Mr. Civantos worked closely together for over a decade at Court Square Capital Partners. Over the course of their careers, they have been primarily responsible for investments with an enterprise value of more than $8 billion in aggregate.

John Phelan, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of MSD Capital, L.P., said, "We are pleased that Kevin Brown and John Civantos will become the new Co-Heads of MSD's Private Capital Group. Over the past five years, Doug Londal and the PCG team have done a great job for MSD in the private equity business, having invested in such companies as Endries International, Hayward Industries and Ring Container Technologies, while generating excellent returns in our recently realized investments in UFC and WIRB-Copernicus Group. We are very excited about Kevin and John teaming up and further growing the business and raising MSD Partners' first dedicated pool of committed capital for private equity investments, which will include a substantial investment from MSD employees and the Dell Family."

Doug Londal said, "This is an ideal point in time in our growth for Kevin Brown and John Civantos to assume leadership of MSD PCG and take our private equity investing effort to the next level. We have deployed over $1.6 billion of capital in a portfolio of strong investments since 2016, and we believe there is an even greater opportunity to grow our platform, including by raising our first committed third-party pool of capital. I look forward to working with Kevin and John, and helping the team realize MSD Private Capital's bright future."

Kevin Brown said, "As the MSD team continues to grow our private capital investing platform and partner with world-class management teams to build outstanding businesses and create long-term value, I look forward to partnering again with John Civantos in these efforts. We have an incredible opportunity to build upon MSD's excellent record of investing successfully in this area."

John Civantos said, "I am excited to be working with Kevin again, helping lead and further develop the excellent MSD team at this key inflection point. The Firm is differentiated in the marketplace by its broad investment mandate and permanent, flexible capital base, which allows it to creatively structure and execute transactions. Importantly, Kevin and I know each other extremely well, so I will be able to hit the ground running."

Investments by MSD PCG since the beginning of 2016 have included Endries International, Hayward Industries, Ring Container Technologies, Owl Rock Capital Corporation, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), WIRB-Copernicus Group (WCG) and Transaction Network Services. Major realizations during this period include WCG and UFC.

About Kevin D. Brown

Mr. Brown joined MSD in 2016. He previously was a Partner with Court Square Capital where he worked primarily in the Industrials sector for ten years. Prior to Court Square, Mr. Brown was with Apax Partners focusing on investments in the Media, Late-Stage Software, and Tech-Enabled Business Services sectors. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Endries International, Hayward Industries and Ring Container Technologies. He has served on numerous other boards, including Pike Corporation and Wyle. Mr. Brown received his B.S. from the McIntire School of Commerce at The University of Virginia and his M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About John Civantos

Before joining MSD, Mr. Civantos served as a Managing Partner with Court Square Capital Partners, a U.S. middle market private equity firm. He joined Court Square in 2004 and was primarily involved in the firm's efforts investing in the Business Services and Technology sectors. Successful investments he had been involved with at Court Square include System 1, InfoGroup, Dynata, DISA Global Solutions, Vestcom, mSpark, IWCO Direct, Mosaic Sales Solutions and SGS International. Mr. Civantos received his B.A. from Duke University and his M.B.A. with academic distinction from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds an M.A. in International Affairs from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Mr. Civantos serves on the board of the non-profit organization Sponsors for Educational Opportunity (SEO).

About MSD Capital, L.P. and MSD Partners, L.P.

MSD Capital, L.P. is the private investment firm that was established in 1998 to exclusively manage the capital of Michael Dell and his family. The firm's investment strategy is focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation by making investments across the globe in the equities of public and private companies, credit, real estate and other asset classes and securities. In 2009, the principals of MSD Capital formed MSD Partners, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser, to enable a select group of investors to invest in strategies that were developed by MSD Capital. MSD Capital and MSD Partners are headquartered in New York. In total, the firms manage assets in excess of $15 billion.

